HCC’s 11-day Wintersession Term Begins Dec. 29

HOLYOKE — Seats remain open for Wintersession classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC), offering new and returning students — as well as those from other colleges home for the holidays — the opportunity to earn a semester’s worth of credits for one class in 11 days.

HCC’s Wintersession term begins Thursday, Dec. 29 and ends Friday, Jan. 13.

Students can earn up to four transferable credits by taking Wintersession classes in a wide variety of subjects, including anthropology, communications, criminal justice, economics, education, environmental science, geography, law, management, mathematics, nutrition, social science, and sociology. Most Wintersession classes are offered entirely online.

“We’re starting our Wintersession classes five days earlier than previous years, which will allow both current HCC students and guest students from other colleges to earn a few quick credits and get a jump-start on classes before the spring semester,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s director of Admissions.

The registration deadline for Wintersession classes at HCC is Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Registration is also open at HCC for spring 2023 classes. Full-semester classes (14 weeks) begin Tuesday, Jan. 17, with additional Flex Start dates on Feb. 6 (12-week classes) and March 20 (seven-week classes). All spring-semester classes conclude by May 11.

To enroll for a Wintersession class, visit hcc.edu/wintersession. To enroll for spring 2023, visit hcc.edu/register.

Students must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccinations before registering for on-campus classes. Those who plan to register only for online classes do not have to submit proof of vaccination.