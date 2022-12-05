Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with PeoplesBank President and CEO Tom Senecal

By 5

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Go HERE to view all episodes

Episode 139: December 5, 2022

George Interviews Tom Senecal, PeoplesBank President and CEO

Tom Senecal

The economy. Inflation. Interest rates. Quiet quitting. The housing market. The outlook for 2023. These are just a few of the subjects that BusinessWest Editor and PeoplesBank President and CEO Tom Senecal touch on in a wide-ranging installment of BusinessTalk. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

Sponsored by:

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Kenny Lumpkin Brings His Passions Together at Dewey’s Lounge

By

Senior Planning Guide 2021

By

BusinessTalk with Amy Allen

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis