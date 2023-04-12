HCS Head Start Begins Recruitment Season with Kickoff Event

HOLYOKE — Every year, Holyoke Chicopee Springfield (HCS) Head Start Inc. kicks off the preschool enrollment season with a door-to-door recruitment campaign. In order to reach those most in need of services, Head Start staff implement strategies designed to actively inform all families with eligible children about the availability of program services and encourage and assist them in applying for admission to the program.

Teachers and support staff canvas the neighborhoods and knock on doors to inform families about the free preschool program for children birth to age 5. Over the next few months, HCS will be out at various community events enrolling children for the upcoming school year.

The door-to-door recruitment campaign kickoff event will be held Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at HCS Head Start, 662 High St., Holyoke.