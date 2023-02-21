Hogan Technology Welcomes Kyle Partridge, Corey Harris

EASTHAMPTON — Hogan Technology announced the addition of two new team members.

Kyle Partridge, an experienced IT support technician and Air Force veteran, is working with the IT support team in service and projects. He has a great understanding of the network environment and is very familiar with the company’s tech stack.

Corey Harris is now director of IT. His roles and responsibilities will be to guide Hogan’s growth and nurture its IT team as the company expands its marketplace. He has more than 15 years of experience and is skilled at simply explaining complex solutions.

“The addition of Kyle and Corey further deepens our IT knowledge and capabilities,” said Sean Hogan, company president. “We are excited to be working with them as we scale our business.”