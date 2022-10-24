Holyoke Community College to Begin Fall Session III Classes on Oct. 31

HOLYOKE — Prospective students have one more chance to sign up for classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC) for the fall 2022 semester.

Fall session III classes at HCC begin Monday, Oct. 31 and run for seven weeks.

Students who enroll for fall session III have the opportunity to take courses both on campus and online in a variety of academic areas: biology, business administration, communication, culinary arts, economics, English, forensic science, human services, management, math, sociology, and veterinary and animal science.

Students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes on campus. Students must submit proof of their vaccination status before being allowed to register for on-campus classes.

Students who plan to register only for online or remote classes do not have to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The HCC Admissions and Advising offices are located on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center and are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).

For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected], or visit hcc.edu.