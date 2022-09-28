Holyoke Mall to Host Third Get Hired Job Fair on Oct. 11

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Mall invites area businesses to connect with eager job seekers during its third Get Hired Job Fair, sponsored by HCS Head Start Inc. and Pathlight, on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 3 top 6 p.m. on the lower level near JCPenney.

As the largest shopping destination in Western Mass., Holyoke Mall serves as a hub for the community, making it an ideal backdrop for employers to fill their open positions before the holiday season. Employers are invited to take advantage of this convenient opportunity to network with candidates at all skill levels and perform on-the-spot interviews and hiring.

The event is free to job seekers. Participating employers include Girls Inc. of the Valley, Holyoke Medical Center, WestMass ElderCare, the Positive Regard Network, YMCA of Greater Springfield, and more.

Interested employers should contact James Geraghty, Advertising manager, at (617) 840-2998 or [email protected]. For full details and information regarding the Get Hired Job Fair, visit holyokemall.com.