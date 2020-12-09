Volunteers Needed for a Study on COVID-19 Survivors

AMHERST — A significant proportion of people infected by COVID-19, known as ‘long-haulers,’ suffer from prolonged symptoms and chronic fatigue, which can lead to long-term incapacities. Therefore, therapies that can be performed at home and accelerate physical recovery need to be developed.

UMass kinesiology researchers are currently comparing the effects of local heat therapy to exercise training on physical function in previously hospitalized COVID-19 patients, as heat therapy might be a more practical solution and still provide large gains in function for many patients. Volunteers are needed for this study.

Eligibility requirements include being between 55 and 85 years old, having a prolonged hospital stay (at least five days) due to a COVID-19-related infection, not being currently enrolled in a rehabilitation program, and having no prior history of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis. Participants will be compensated for their time.

Contact [email protected] with any questions or to express interest in participating in the study.