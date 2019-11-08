Holyoke Medical Center Nationally Recognized with ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) was awarded an ‘A’ grade in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing HMC’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safe healthcare.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of healthcare committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care.

“Being recognized again with an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group is a testament to the hard work and dedication practiced by each one of our team members every day. We give thanks to them and express our sincere gratitude for the commitment they provide to every patient who chooses Holyoke Medical Center for their care,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems Inc.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Hospitals that receive ‘A’ grades “show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level — from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors — and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this ‘A.’”