Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Raises More Than $21,000 for American Cancer Society

HOLYOKE — In its inaugural year in Western Mass., the Real Men Wear Pink campaign raised more than $21,000 to support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer. During October, 20 area leaders raised funds and encouraged community members to take action in the fight to end breast cancer.

The community is invited to attend a free celebration and networking event to recognize the efforts of these dedicated individuals on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nadim’s in Springfield. No tickets are needed to attend, but donations are welcome. Guests of the event will be treated to appetizers and music by Aaron Fay of Maxxtone. A cash bar will also be available.

“We are grateful for all our Real Men Wear Pink participants for lending their voices to our cause,” said Jill Monson of the American Cancer Society. “Not only did they wear pink, but they raised awareness about breast cancer and made a huge commitment to raise funds to help save more lives. Those donations help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast-cancer research, and patient support.”

Congratulations to the 2019 Real Men Wear Pink of Western Mass. candidates: American International College baseball team; American International College hockey team; Nadim Kashouh, Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill; Jay Seyler, PeoplesBank; Aaron Fay, Maxxtone and the Still Bar; Justin Roberts, MassLive Media; Alfonso Santaniello, the Creative Strategy Agency; Robert Roy, RMG Wealth Management Group; Dave Smith, H.L. Dempsey Co.; Joel Cox, town of Manchester; Drew Hastings, 94.7 WMAS; the Brew Crew, co-ed softball team; Westfield State University Police Department; Van Johnson, Raipher, P.C.; Phil Sheridan, EMT Academy; Viktor Boss, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority; John Paglier, student; Trevor Smith, Blue Sky Consulting and Training; Darren James, Northwestern Mutual; and UMass football team.