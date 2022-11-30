Holyoke Medical Center Seeks Volunteer Interfaith Chaplains

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center is currently seeking volunteer interfaith chaplains. Specifically, the hospital is seeking individuals who have served as an interfaith chaplain, have completed a clinical pastor education (CPE) program, or have relevant experience in honoring patients of diversified faith traditions and beliefs.

“Holyoke Medical Center is proud of our holistic approach to wellness,” said Pastor Joe DeGrande, volunteer chaplain. “With spirituality being a critical component to patient care, we are looking to expand our interfaith chaplain team to better serve our patients, their families, and our medical staff.”

All Holyoke Medical Center volunteers are required to participate in an onboarding process and orientation, and receive a photo identification badge.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer at Holyoke Medical Center and to apply, contact Laura Ciejka at (413) 534-2510 or [email protected].