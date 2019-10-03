Holyoke Medical Center to Host Annual Gala on Nov. 23

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) will host its annual gala on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Log Cabin. All proceeds will benefit Valley Health Systems, which includes Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group, Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care, and River Valley Counseling Center.

The annual gala will feature a complimentary cocktail reception; a seven-course chef’s dinner, each with its own wine pairing; a silent auction to support Valley Health Systems; award presentations; and dancing to music performed by the O-Tones.

Holyoke Medical Center has selected Dr. M. Saleem Bajwa to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication and hard work on behalf of Holyoke Medical Center and the local community for more than 40 years.

“My motto is to provide state-of-the-art care close at home,” says Bajwa said. “HMC has been a wonderful place, and very supportive in helping me to provide the best possible medical care to Valley residents.”

Also being recognized are select members of the Valley Health Systems staff who exemplify exceptional care in the categories of Best Physician, Best Caregiver, Best Supporting Employee, and Best Leader. This year’s finalists are:

• Best Physician Finalists: Dr. Tedd Ackerman, Psychiatry; Dr. John Mazzucco, General Surgery; Dr. Lorenver Po, Internal Medicine.

• Best Caregiver Finalists: Kirsten Lindgren, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy; Cornelius Maddox, Nursing (Intermediate Care Unit); Maria Quinn, Center for Behavioral Health.

• Best Supporting Employee Finalists: Terry Hoague, Environmental Services; Angelo Martinez, Plant Operations; Jennifer Zelasko, Food Services.

• Best Leader Finalists: Kathryn Girardin, Speech & Hearing; Hasaan Khawaja, Centers of Rehabilitation Excellence; Sheila Laroche, Revenue Cycle.

“We are proud to have the ability to offer our community an opportunity to support Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems through this fun event, while also providing them a chance to celebrate some of our most talented team members who tirelessly care for our family, friends, and neighbors every day,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems.

Tickets for this black-tie-optional gala are $125 per person and can be purchased through the Holyoke Medical Center website at www.holyokehealth.com/gala19 or by calling the Development Office at (413) 534-2579.