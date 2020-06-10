Holyoke Medical Center Welcomes Mark Dunn as Health Information Management Director

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center announced the appointment of Mark Dunn as director of Health Information Management (HIM).

“With nearly 20 years of experience, Mark brings a broad range of knowledge to the organization, and we are glad he has joined us,” said Michael Koziol, chief financial officer of Holyoke Medical Center. “As the director of Health Information Management, he will ensure efficient and compliant handling of all patient records and related documents.”

In addition to his role at Holyoke Medical Center, Dunn is also an adjunct instructor of Health Information Management at both Manchester Community College and Charter Oak State College in Connecticut.

“I am honored to have been selected to join the Holyoke Medical Center team and am looking forward to ensuring that the privacy and accuracy of our patients’ records are maintained at all times,” Dunn said.

Most recently, Dunn served as corporate director of HIM and privacy officer at Masonicare, a senior-health and retirement-living organization in Connecticut. His prior experience included information-management positions with Cornell-Scott Hill Health Corp., Yale New Haven Hospital, and Smart Document Solutions, all in New Haven, Conn.; Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y.; and Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Dunn is a registered health information administrator. He received his bachelor’s degree in administration from SUNY University at Stony Brook, N.Y., and his master’s degree in health services administration from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. He also holds a post-master’s certificate in long-term post-acute care, and a post-baccalaureate certificate in health information administration.