Hometown Mortgage to Host Three Seminars for First-time Homebuyers

EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Mortgage is hosting three first-time homebuyer seminars on Tuesday, June 6; Wednesday, June 7; and Tuesday, June 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 7 Campus Lane in Easthampton.

Jeff Hutchins, mortgage loan originator at Hometown Mortgage, along with other real-estate professionals, will lead this certified course recognized by the Massachusetts Housing Partnership and MassHousing. This workshop will help attendees qualify for special mortgage products, provide tips to improve their credit, and prepare them as they approach this important life decision.

The cost to attend one of these first-time homebuyer seminars is $50 for two adults in the same household. For more information and to register for one of the upcoming events, visit valleycdc.org.