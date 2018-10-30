The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Wilson-Thompson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 185 Inc., 484 Springfield St., Agawam, MA 01001. Elizabeth A. Melchiori, 67 Virginia St., Springfield, MA 01108. American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization. American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) members and volunteers step up to advance our mission of service to veterans, military and their families.

HADLEY

Vistula River Distilling Company, 146 Russell St., Hadley, MA 01035. Paul Kozub, same. Own stock interests/membership interests.

Yellow Ribbon Trucking Inc., 265 Bay Road, Hadley, MA 01035. Christopher J. Omasta, same. Ownership, operation, and leasing of trucking vehicles and related services.

HOLYOKE

The Wick Inc., 240 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Michael J. Lenihan, same. To operate a pub/tavern and to serve food.

GREENFIELD

ZDX Transport Inc., 16 Spring Terrace, Greenfield, MA 01301. Nicolai Parpalov, same. Trucking.

LONGMEADOW

XI Solutions Inc., 1657 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Uzma A. Razzaq, same. IT consulting.

NORTHAMPTON

UJ Sushi Inc., 136 North King St. (Rt.5), Northampton, MA 01060. Youjie Chen, 84-33 56th Ave 2nd Fl., Elmhurst, NY 11373. Sushi bar inside the supermarket.

SPRINGFIELD

Thompson Real Estate Group Inc., 6 Driftwood Road, Springfield, MA 01128. Tracy Thompson Viola, same. Buying and selling real estate properties.

Vineyard Shores Construction Inc., 42 Blodgett St., Springfield, MA 01108. Jeremy Christopher, same. Construction.

World Football Federation US Inc., 187 King St., Springfield, MA 01109. Eric M. Brown, same. Promote football teams and leagues.

WESTFIELD

Toy4u Corp., 50 Mechanic St. 2 Fl., Westfield, MA 01085. Alex Chepurin, same. Transportation and boat repairs.