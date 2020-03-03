The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Rob Campbell Inc., 36 Mercedes St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Robin Campbell, same. Sales/service of home equipment and furnishings.

DEERFIELD

Suns Mass Inc., 198 Mill Village Road, Deerfield, MA 01342. Steven White, 627 South 48th St., Suite 100, Tempe, AZ 85281. Cultivate, manufacture, market, promote, sell, and distribute medicinal cannabis and products.

EASTHAMPTON

Procedural Writing Associates Inc., 205 Hendricks St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Devin D. Hague, same. Technical writing, documentation, training.

FLORENCE

Taba Inc., 2 Juniper St., Florence, MA 01062. Maya Tal-Baker, same. Real estate.

HAYDENVILLE

New England Support Team Inc., 4 South Main St., Haydenville, MA 01039. George D’Asous, 254 Bryant St., Chesterfield, MA 01012. Nonprofit organization pooling together contractors from all over country; organizing regional support teams of licensed professionals in localities where disaster has struck.

HOLYOKE

Premier Growers Inc., 5A Appleton St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Norman Robert Betournaym 24 Shore Rd, Southwick, MA 01077. Agriculture.

Searles Automation Corp., 110 Northbridge St., Holyoke, MA 01040. William K. Searles, same. Corporation service company.

MONSON

Patriot Riders of America Chapter 6 WMass, Corp., 306 Main St. Monson, MA 01057. Floyd Fairbanks, same. Membership organization made up of volunteers whose sole intention is to help out our Veterans & local communities.

PITTSFIELD

Starbp Athletics Inc., 82 Wendell Ave. Ste 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jianrong Zheng, 167 North 3rd Ave., Suite H, Upland, CA 91786. Trading.

SOUTH DEERFIELD

Nova Leap Health Ma III Inc., 235 Greenfield Road #6, South Deerfield, MA 01373. Christopher Dobbin, 4-37 Wentworht St., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. Provide personal care services, homemaking, and non-medical companion care.

SPRINGFIELD

Sabuska Corporation, 305 State St., Suite C2, Springfield, MA 01105. Veerjinder Singh, same. Business management services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Motor Freight Inc., 11 Haywood Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Mickeal J. Wilson, same. Trucking/transportation.

WILBRAHAM

Pulse Cellular Inc., 45 Stonegate Circle, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Anthony Orlando Colapietro, same. US national wireless carrier, cellular provider.

WORTHINGTON

Systems Plumbing and Heating Inc., 19 Rida Road, Worthington, MA 01098. Ryan Rida, same. Plumbing.