Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.
CHICOPEE
Rob Campbell Inc., 36 Mercedes St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Robin Campbell, same. Sales/service of home equipment and furnishings.
DEERFIELD
Suns Mass Inc., 198 Mill Village Road, Deerfield, MA 01342. Steven White, 627 South 48th St., Suite 100, Tempe, AZ 85281. Cultivate, manufacture, market, promote, sell, and distribute medicinal cannabis and products.
EASTHAMPTON
Procedural Writing Associates Inc., 205 Hendricks St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Devin D. Hague, same. Technical writing, documentation, training.
FLORENCE
Taba Inc., 2 Juniper St., Florence, MA 01062. Maya Tal-Baker, same. Real estate.
HAYDENVILLE
New England Support Team Inc., 4 South Main St., Haydenville, MA 01039. George D’Asous, 254 Bryant St., Chesterfield, MA 01012. Nonprofit organization pooling together contractors from all over country; organizing regional support teams of licensed professionals in localities where disaster has struck.
HOLYOKE
Premier Growers Inc., 5A Appleton St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Norman Robert Betournaym 24 Shore Rd, Southwick, MA 01077. Agriculture.
Searles Automation Corp., 110 Northbridge St., Holyoke, MA 01040. William K. Searles, same. Corporation service company.
MONSON
Patriot Riders of America Chapter 6 WMass, Corp., 306 Main St. Monson, MA 01057. Floyd Fairbanks, same. Membership organization made up of volunteers whose sole intention is to help out our Veterans & local communities.
PITTSFIELD
Starbp Athletics Inc., 82 Wendell Ave. Ste 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jianrong Zheng, 167 North 3rd Ave., Suite H, Upland, CA 91786. Trading.
SOUTH DEERFIELD
Nova Leap Health Ma III Inc., 235 Greenfield Road #6, South Deerfield, MA 01373. Christopher Dobbin, 4-37 Wentworht St., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. Provide personal care services, homemaking, and non-medical companion care.
SPRINGFIELD
Sabuska Corporation, 305 State St., Suite C2, Springfield, MA 01105. Veerjinder Singh, same. Business management services.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Motor Freight Inc., 11 Haywood Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Mickeal J. Wilson, same. Trucking/transportation.
WILBRAHAM
Pulse Cellular Inc., 45 Stonegate Circle, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Anthony Orlando Colapietro, same. US national wireless carrier, cellular provider.
WORTHINGTON
Systems Plumbing and Heating Inc., 19 Rida Road, Worthington, MA 01098. Ryan Rida, same. Plumbing.