The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ASHFIELD

Ginevra Corp., 245 Main St., Ashfield, MA 01330. Sally G. Sasso, same. Media/video production and other lawful activities.

CHESTERFIELD

GRS Equipment Services Inc., 526 Main Road, Chesterfield, MA 01012. George R. Sturtevant, same. Heavy equipment repair.

CHICOPEE

Fruit Life Inc 398 Front St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Jared Newell, 44 Buckingham St., Springfield, MA 01109. Grocery store.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Hilltop Wood Products Inc., 27 Helen Circle, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. James M. Cummings, same. Manufacturing wood components.

EASTHAMPTON

Haven Body Arts Inc., 31 High St., Easthampton, MA 01060. Penelope Silverstein, same. Body piercing, tattooing, and other body modifications.

GREAT BARRINGTON

GB Hospitality Inc., 249 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Chrisoula D. Mahida, same. Hospitality/hotel management.

HADLEY

Happy Valley Nutrition PC, 3 Phillips Place, Hadley, MA 01035. Amanda K. Mittman, same. Professional dietician and nutritional services.

HARDWICK

Hardwick Auto Inc., 2583 Greenwich Road, Hardwick, MA 01092. Jake E. Luzi, 139 Bartlett Ave., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Auto sales, repair, parts, dismantle, disposal.

LUDLOW

First Action Cleaning Inc., 15 Canterbury St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Tatiane Bruna Da Silva Mendonca, same. Cleaning services.

H & J Group Inc., 12 Lakeview Ave., Ludlow, MA 01056. Hang Wu, same. Food services.

SPRINGFIELD

Gary’s Auto Repair and More Inc., 167 Denver St., Springfield, MA 01109. Gary Leyden, same. Auto repair, gasoline sales, state inspections.

Home Service Electrical Inc., 980 Bay St., Springfield, MA 01109. Todd E. Hickman, 34 Moody St., Ludlow MA 01056. Electrical contractors.

Human to Human Inc., 37 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01103. Douglas John Fisher, 1900 Home Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Serve as an umbrella for the programs and ministries of the episcopal diocese of Western Mass. committed to meeting people facing economic, social support and service challenges where they are in their personal journey of health, recovery and discovery.

WESTFIELD

FEK$AD Home Improvement Inc., 12 Conner Ave., Westfield, MA 01085. Anatolii Federiuc, same. Window installer.

G7 Bridge Inc., 21 Dana St., Westfield, MA 01085. Dmitriy Girich, same. Trucking.

Herd of Help Inc., 16A Herold Ave., Westfield, MA 01089. Aleksandr Abashin, same. Provide aide and support to communities in east Africa through continued mission trips.

WORTHINGTON

Healing Hearts Sanctuary Inc., 241 West St., Worthington, MA 01098. Tracy McManmon, same. Providing a sanctuary for the community. Such as offering classes, education, around all faiths. A healing spiritual sanctuary.