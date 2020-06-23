The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Iki Iki Inc., 1325 Springfield St., Unit 5, Agawam, MA 01030. Louis Ryu, 170 East Hadley Road #36, Amherst, MA 01002. Full-service restaurant.

EASTHAMPTON

Lock and Key Realty Inc., 218 East St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Jordan Healy, same. Real estate brokerage.

HOLYOKE

Pay4education Inc., 28 Stanford St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Patrick Kandianis, same. Marketing and development of software.

HOUSATONIC

JMP Carpentry Inc., 8 Meadow St., Housatonic, MA 01236. Derk Potoski, same. Carpentry and construction services.

LEE

Lee Softworks Inc., 71 Main St., Lee, MA 01238. Patrick H. Consolati, 145 Via Maria, Lee, MA 01238. Software development and sales.

MONSON

Let’s Bee Kids Playcenter Inc., 238 Silver St., Monson, MA 01057. Tuanny Arruda Chase, same. Entertainment center.

NORTH ADAMS

Notch Ventures Inc., 385 Notch Road, North Adams, MA 01247. Mark Meehan, same. Full-service restaurant.

NORTHAMPTON

New England Hydrofarm Inc., 12 Lawn Ave., Northampton, MA 01060. Peter Alan Curran, same. Provide experience, education, and training with greenhouses and hydroponics, as well as innovative tech in food production and other related activities.

PITTSFIELD

Lumiere Eye Care Associates, PC, 82 Wendell Ave, Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Laroushna Witty, same. Optometry services.

SHUTESBURY

Moran & MacCartney Inc., 20 Schoolhouse Road, Shutesbury, MA 01072. Rachael L. Moran, same. Full-service restaurant with alcohol service.

SPRINGFIELD

KLK Distribution Corporation, 1396 Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129. Jose M. Gautreaux, same. Distribution.

Ministry of Restoration Community Development Inc., 82 Tilton St., Springfield, MA 01109. India I. Kyles, same. Faith-based organization serving community by engaging in a broad range of strategies that promote health, education, and development.

Paula’s Barn Inc., 48 Burdette St., Springfield, MA 01108. Paula A. Echeverri Durango, same. Own and operate childcare facilities.

WARE

Mak-8-Mass Inc., 54 West Main St., Ware, MA 01082. Ho M. Mak, same. Restaurant.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

JVA Transportation Inc., 16 Amostown Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Alla Rossoshanskiy, same. Trucking.

MR Siding Inc., 96 New Bridge St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Maksim Reznichenko, same. Construction.

WESTFIELD

Opik Corp., 53 Orange St., first Floor, Westfield, MA 01085. Oleh Pikulskyi, same. Construction.

WILBRAHAM

Innovative Mobile Electronics Inc., 11 Ridgewood Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Nicholas B. Frazier, same. Automotive and marine electronics and accessories.

DOING BUSINESS

AS CERTIFICATES

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

BELCHERTOWN

Palette to Page

74 Bay Road

Paige Chiarette

EAST LONGMEADOW

Hazel the Salon

634 North Main St.

Dianne Caron

Murphy Plumbing and Heating

P.O. Box 564

David Grimaldi

Petco #3783

440 North Main St.

Petco

Rage Worldwide Photography

29 5th St.

Morgan Belanger

Sons of the Desert

19 North St.

Scott Davis

Sweat Power Yoga

219 Shaker Road

Krystal Say

Well Being Therapeutic Massage

143C Shaker Road

Vivian Bresnitz

LONGMEADOW

The Chili Station

98 Longview Dr.

Jeffrey Belkin

Dream Nail & Spa

927 Shaker Road

Guanghao Han

Fibrenew Springfield

82 Canterbury Lane

Brian Newburn

PawsCalls

75 Rugby Road

Kara Ryczek

Pressure Point Washing

113 Chiswick St.

Anthony Heim

WESTFIELD

413 Auto Repair

128 Meadow St.

128 Meadow Street, LLC

All-Stars Dance Center

209 Root Road

Kimberlee Starsiak

DB Tractor Works

177 Bates Road

Don Bienvenue

Good Choice Home Improvement

21 Paper St.

Igot Khomichuk, Vitaly Khomichuk

The House Doctor

Chris Black

40 Crane Ave.

Igor’s Construction & Remodeling

134 Little River Road

Igor Kravchuk

Lux & Linen

132 Northridge Road

Yelizaveta Tverdokhlebov

The Maple Leaf

11 Arnold St.

Arnold St. Enterprises, LLC

Sweet JJs

38 Orange St.

Sweet JJS

Thermal Control

110 Park River Dr.

David Amedeo