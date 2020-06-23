Top Page Banner

Incorporations

Incorporations

By 48

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Iki Iki Inc., 1325 Springfield St., Unit 5, Agawam, MA 01030. Louis Ryu, 170 East Hadley Road #36, Amherst, MA 01002. Full-service restaurant.

EASTHAMPTON

Lock and Key Realty Inc., 218 East St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Jordan Healy, same. Real estate brokerage.

HOLYOKE

Pay4education Inc., 28 Stanford St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Patrick Kandianis, same. Marketing and development of software.

HOUSATONIC

JMP Carpentry Inc., 8 Meadow St., Housatonic, MA 01236. Derk Potoski, same. Carpentry and construction services.

LEE

Lee Softworks Inc., 71 Main St., Lee, MA 01238. Patrick H. Consolati, 145 Via Maria, Lee, MA 01238. Software development and sales.

MONSON

Let’s Bee Kids Playcenter Inc., 238 Silver St., Monson, MA 01057. Tuanny Arruda Chase, same. Entertainment center.

NORTH ADAMS

Notch Ventures Inc., 385 Notch Road, North Adams, MA 01247. Mark Meehan, same. Full-service restaurant.

NORTHAMPTON

New England Hydrofarm Inc., 12 Lawn Ave., Northampton, MA 01060. Peter Alan Curran, same. Provide experience, education, and training with greenhouses and hydroponics, as well as innovative tech in food production and other related activities.

PITTSFIELD

Lumiere Eye Care Associates, PC, 82 Wendell Ave, Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Laroushna Witty, same. Optometry services.

SHUTESBURY

Moran & MacCartney Inc., 20 Schoolhouse Road, Shutesbury, MA 01072. Rachael L. Moran, same. Full-service restaurant with alcohol service.

SPRINGFIELD

KLK Distribution Corporation, 1396 Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129. Jose M. Gautreaux, same. Distribution.

Ministry of Restoration Community Development Inc., 82 Tilton St., Springfield, MA 01109. India I. Kyles, same. Faith-based organization serving community by engaging in a broad range of strategies that promote health, education, and development.

Paula’s Barn Inc., 48 Burdette St., Springfield, MA 01108. Paula A. Echeverri Durango, same. Own and operate childcare facilities.

WARE

Mak-8-Mass Inc., 54 West Main St., Ware, MA 01082. Ho M. Mak, same. Restaurant.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

JVA Transportation Inc., 16 Amostown Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Alla Rossoshanskiy, same. Trucking.

MR Siding Inc., 96 New Bridge St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Maksim Reznichenko, same. Construction.

WESTFIELD

Opik Corp., 53 Orange St., first Floor, Westfield, MA 01085. Oleh Pikulskyi, same. Construction.

WILBRAHAM

Innovative Mobile Electronics Inc., 11 Ridgewood Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Nicholas B. Frazier, same. Automotive and marine electronics and accessories.

DOING BUSINESS
AS CERTIFICATES

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

BELCHERTOWN

Palette to Page
74 Bay Road
Paige Chiarette

EAST LONGMEADOW

Hazel the Salon
634 North Main St.
Dianne Caron

Murphy Plumbing and Heating
P.O. Box 564
David Grimaldi

Petco #3783
440 North Main St.
Petco

Rage Worldwide Photography
29 5th St.
Morgan Belanger

Sons of the Desert
19 North St.
Scott Davis

Sweat Power Yoga
219 Shaker Road
Krystal Say

Well Being Therapeutic Massage
143C Shaker Road
Vivian Bresnitz

LONGMEADOW

The Chili Station
98 Longview Dr.
Jeffrey Belkin

Dream Nail & Spa
927 Shaker Road
Guanghao Han

Fibrenew Springfield
82 Canterbury Lane
Brian Newburn

PawsCalls
75 Rugby Road
Kara Ryczek

Pressure Point Washing
113 Chiswick St.
Anthony Heim

WESTFIELD

413 Auto Repair
128 Meadow St.
128 Meadow Street, LLC

All-Stars Dance Center
209 Root Road
Kimberlee Starsiak

DB Tractor Works
177 Bates Road
Don Bienvenue

Good Choice Home Improvement
21 Paper St.
Igot Khomichuk, Vitaly Khomichuk

The House Doctor
Chris Black
40 Crane Ave.

Igor’s Construction & Remodeling
134 Little River Road
Igor Kravchuk

Lux & Linen
132 Northridge Road
Yelizaveta Tverdokhlebov

The Maple Leaf
11 Arnold St.
Arnold St. Enterprises, LLC

Sweet JJs
38 Orange St.
Sweet JJS

Thermal Control
110 Park River Dr.
David Amedeo

Tags:

Related Posts

Incorporations

By

Incorporations

By

Incorporations

By