Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

BELCHERTOWN

Palette to Page

74 Bay Road

Paige Chiarette

EAST LONGMEADOW

Hazel the Salon

634 North Main St.

Dianne Caron

Murphy Plumbing and Heating

P.O. Box 564

David Grimaldi

Petco #3783

440 North Main St.

Petco

Rage Worldwide Photography

29 5th St.

Morgan Belanger

Sons of the Desert

19 North St.

Scott Davis

Sweat Power Yoga

219 Shaker Road

Krystal Say

Well Being Therapeutic Massage

143C Shaker Road

Vivian Bresnitz

LONGMEADOW

The Chili Station

98 Longview Dr.

Jeffrey Belkin

Dream Nail & Spa

927 Shaker Road

Guanghao Han

Fibrenew Springfield

82 Canterbury Lane

Brian Newburn

PawsCalls

75 Rugby Road

Kara Ryczek

Pressure Point Washing

113 Chiswick St.

Anthony Heim

WESTFIELD

413 Auto Repair

128 Meadow St.

128 Meadow Street, LLC

All-Stars Dance Center

209 Root Road

Kimberlee Starsiak

DB Tractor Works

177 Bates Road

Don Bienvenue

Good Choice Home Improvement

21 Paper St.

Igot Khomichuk, Vitaly Khomichuk

The House Doctor

Chris Black

40 Crane Ave.

Igor’s Construction & Remodeling

134 Little River Road

Igor Kravchuk

Lux & Linen

132 Northridge Road

Yelizaveta Tverdokhlebov

The Maple Leaf

11 Arnold St.

Arnold St. Enterprises, LLC

Sweet JJs

38 Orange St.

Sweet JJS

Thermal Control

110 Park River Dr.

David Amedeo