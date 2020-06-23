Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
BELCHERTOWN
Palette to Page
74 Bay Road
Paige Chiarette
EAST LONGMEADOW
Hazel the Salon
634 North Main St.
Dianne Caron
Murphy Plumbing and Heating
P.O. Box 564
David Grimaldi
Petco #3783
440 North Main St.
Petco
Rage Worldwide Photography
29 5th St.
Morgan Belanger
Sons of the Desert
19 North St.
Scott Davis
Sweat Power Yoga
219 Shaker Road
Krystal Say
Well Being Therapeutic Massage
143C Shaker Road
Vivian Bresnitz
LONGMEADOW
The Chili Station
98 Longview Dr.
Jeffrey Belkin
Dream Nail & Spa
927 Shaker Road
Guanghao Han
Fibrenew Springfield
82 Canterbury Lane
Brian Newburn
PawsCalls
75 Rugby Road
Kara Ryczek
Pressure Point Washing
113 Chiswick St.
Anthony Heim
WESTFIELD
413 Auto Repair
128 Meadow St.
128 Meadow Street, LLC
All-Stars Dance Center
209 Root Road
Kimberlee Starsiak
DB Tractor Works
177 Bates Road
Don Bienvenue
Good Choice Home Improvement
21 Paper St.
Igot Khomichuk, Vitaly Khomichuk
The House Doctor
Chris Black
40 Crane Ave.
Igor’s Construction & Remodeling
134 Little River Road
Igor Kravchuk
Lux & Linen
132 Northridge Road
Yelizaveta Tverdokhlebov
The Maple Leaf
11 Arnold St.
Arnold St. Enterprises, LLC
Sweet JJs
38 Orange St.
Sweet JJS
Thermal Control
110 Park River Dr.
David Amedeo