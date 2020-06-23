Doing Business As Certificates

Top Page Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

BELCHERTOWN

Palette to Page
74 Bay Road
Paige Chiarette

EAST LONGMEADOW

Hazel the Salon
634 North Main St.
Dianne Caron

Murphy Plumbing and Heating
P.O. Box 564
David Grimaldi

Petco #3783
440 North Main St.
Petco

Rage Worldwide Photography
29 5th St.
Morgan Belanger

Sons of the Desert
19 North St.
Scott Davis

Sweat Power Yoga
219 Shaker Road
Krystal Say

Well Being Therapeutic Massage
143C Shaker Road
Vivian Bresnitz

LONGMEADOW

The Chili Station
98 Longview Dr.
Jeffrey Belkin

Dream Nail & Spa
927 Shaker Road
Guanghao Han

Fibrenew Springfield
82 Canterbury Lane
Brian Newburn

PawsCalls
75 Rugby Road
Kara Ryczek

Pressure Point Washing
113 Chiswick St.
Anthony Heim

WESTFIELD

413 Auto Repair
128 Meadow St.
128 Meadow Street, LLC

All-Stars Dance Center
209 Root Road
Kimberlee Starsiak

DB Tractor Works
177 Bates Road
Don Bienvenue

Good Choice Home Improvement
21 Paper St.
Igot Khomichuk, Vitaly Khomichuk

The House Doctor
Chris Black
40 Crane Ave.

Igor’s Construction & Remodeling
134 Little River Road
Igor Kravchuk

Lux & Linen
132 Northridge Road
Yelizaveta Tverdokhlebov

The Maple Leaf
11 Arnold St.
Arnold St. Enterprises, LLC

Sweet JJs
38 Orange St.
Sweet JJS

Thermal Control
110 Park River Dr.
David Amedeo

