The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Kielbasa & Dairy Inc., 266 Walnut St., Agawam, MA 01001. Larisa Mironova, same. Food sales.

AMHERST

Human Rights Advocacy Center Inc., 135 East Hadley Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Mohamed Ibrahim, same. Promote human rights, immigrants and social and economic rights. Human rights education, training human rights activist and support and help all victims of human rights violation.

EASTHAMPTON

Havoc Industries Inc., 412 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Christopher Graham, same. Manufacturing and sale of after-market equipment and parts for all terrain vehicles.

FLORENCE

Florence Ventures Inc., 60 Main St., Florence, MA 01062. Konstantinos N. Sierros, 292 Old Wilson Rd., Florence, MA 01062. Restaurants.

HOLYOKE

Donald Lee Wroth Memorial Corp., 47 Sun Valley Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Gertrude Margaret Wroth, same. This entity will be used to fund a yearly scholarship. It will be used to benefit children or grandchildren of local firefighters.

East2west Transport Inc., 332 Cherry St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Swostik Rana Magar, 48 Old Lyman Road, South Hadley, MA 01075. Transportation.

LENOX

Green Burial Massachusetts Cemetery Inc., 3 Emerson Lane, Lenox, MA 01240. Candace Currie, same. Purchase, maintain, and preserve burial grounds.

LONGMEADOW

Dream Nail & Spa Inc., 927 Shaker Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Guanghao Han, same. Nail salon and spa.

NORTH ADAMS

Honey Beer & Wine Inc., 524 Union St., North Adams, MA 01247. Sureshkumar Patel, 116 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Package store.

NORTHAMPTON

Gage-Wiley Group Inc., 120 King St., Northampton, MA 01060. Christopher B. Milne, 119 Prospect St., Northampton, MA 01060. Investment advisor.

Highbrow Inc., 12 Craft Ave., Northampton, MA 01060. Andrew Brow, 30 High St., #2, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Restaurant.

SPRINGFIELD

Crystalline Cleaners Inc., 15 Park St., Unit 402, Springfield, MA 01103. Tatiana P. Donaldson, same. Cleaning services and products.

Early Enterprise Inc., 143 Main St., Suite 106, Springfield, MA 01105. Andrae Gillylan, 39 Hawthorne St., Springfield, MA 01105. Transportation of individuals for medical purposes for free or low- cost throughout the Commonwealth.

House of Prayer Heart for The Nations Church Inc., 100 Ravenwood St., Springfield, MA 01119. Joel A. Burgos, same. Place of worship.

Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Jesus Faro De Luz Inc., 55 Allen Park Road Apt. #A, Springfield, MA 01118. Hiram Martinez-Soto, same. Teaching of biblical doctrine.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Derenzy Business Technologies Inc., 130 Doty Circle, West Springfield, MA 01089. John Kenneth Daigle, 83 East St., Southampton, MA 01073. Copier, printer sales and services.