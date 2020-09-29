The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ASHFIELD

Springhouse Foundation Inc., 245 Main St., Ashfield, MA 01330. Sally G. Sasso, same. Support of causes such as feminism, anti-racism, arts, literature, education, social justice, LGBT rights, animal welfare.

CHICOPEE

Pledge 2 Patriots Inc., 1628 Westover Road, Chicopee, MA 01020. Carlos L. Nunez, 307 Chicopee St., Granby, MA 01033. Maintaining an active non-profit board of trustees interested in furthering the development of the activities and offerings of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

EASTHAMPTON

Oxbow Design Build Co-Operative Inc., 122 Pleasant St., Suite 109, Easthampton, MA 01027. Carl Woodruff, 30 Pine St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Full-service design, construction, and fabrication company.

HADLEY

SGNA Corp., 8 Lawrence Plain Road, Hadley, MA 01035. Trang D. Le, same. Restaurant development, marketing and training.

HOLYOKE

Sparkling Crowns Pageant Inc., 21 Barrett Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Carlos Enrique Batlle, same. Community service organization that promotes community service, leadership skills and strong academic performance.

MONSON

The Dorcas Society Leonora Stiles Thomas Education Trust Inc., 5 High St., The First Church of Monson Inc., Monson, MA 01057. Crystal L. Kofke, 121 Silver St., Monson, MA 01057. A trust that contributes financially to the continuing education of any current high school graduate or the equivalent who has been affiliated with and has provided some type of meaningful assistance to the program of The First Church of Monson Inc.

NEW MARLBOROUGH

Schmeizl Strategic Services Inc., 69 Corser Hill Road, New Marlborough, MA 01230. Mark A. Schmeizl, same. Executive search and recruitment.

PITTSFIELD

Portco Partners Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Ste 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Brian McDonald, same. Financial and operational consulting services.

Rabco Inc., 137 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Lucas Marion, 54 Oxford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Restaurant and delicatessen.

RDR Funeral Homes Inc., 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Robert E. Dwyer, same. Funeral home.

Sparkboro Corp., 180 Elm St., Suite I #340, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Stephen Pennisi, 7 Birchbrook Road, Ossining, NY 10562. Seek final license as a marijuana establishment.

SPRINGFIELD

Seven Thirty-Two Cottage Street Inc., 732 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104. Steven Mrowzinski, 1 James Way, Middle Island, NY11953. Property management.

Square Deal Inc., 29 Groover, Springfield, MA 01104. Pauline Ekajulo, same. Transportation.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Outdoor Amusement Business Association Inc., 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Gregory B. Chiecko, 884 East Main St., Chicopee, MA 01020. To promote and encourage the development of the carnival industry, consisting of persons and firms engaged in providing family entertainment and outdoor recreation.

WESTFIELD

Stufam Inc., 53 Old Quarry Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Mykola Stuzhuk, same. Financial management.

WILBRAHAM

Palmer Pro Bike Corp., 11 Pineywoods Ave., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Jeffrey J. Soja, same. Sales, rentals, and services of bicycles, and all things related.