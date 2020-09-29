Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

GREENFIELD

Arctic Refrigeration Co.

10 North Circle

James Renaud, Jolene Renaud

Brierwood Property Services

124 Meadow Lane

Jeffrey Pelinsky

Brookside Animal Hospital

279 Plain Road

Edward Funk, DVM

Emagine That

169 Davis St.

Deborah Ambo, Emmeline Ambo

Goly’s Garage

286 Federal St.

Benjamin Byrne

Greenfield Valley Inc.

49 Main St.

Muhammad Hamayun

Hair Loft Salon

91 Main St.

Peter Bartini

Happy Cats Happy Dogs

220 Davis St.

Adriene Tilton

Pizazz Dance Studio

6 Pierce St.

Caitlin Vautour

Victoria Diner

4 Chapman St.

Robert Grazick

The Wine Rack

70 Main St.

Melissa Winters

NORTHAMPTON

Amy Marie Photography

68 Bradford St.

Amy Hathaway

Barton’s Angels Inc.

144 Riverbank Road

Nancy Whitley

Cans 4 Cancer 2.0

234 Easthampton Road

Duane Ranney

Halcyon Coaching and Consulting

80 Forbes Ave.

Katharine Halsey

Pioneer Strategic Consulting

719 Park Hill Road

Daniel Touhey

SOUTHWICK

A & Z Autos

797 College Highway

Farzaan Mufeed

T. Baker Painting

3 South Longyard Road

Timothy Baker Jr.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

ADT Security Services

76 Capital Dr.

Daniel McGrath

B & S Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Bay State Fuel Oil Inc. of Agawam

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Bay State/Vickers Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Belmont Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Best Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Bon Bini Motors

2405 Westfield Street

Ibrahim Babetti

Brazee Fuel Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Bunn’s Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Cash & Carry Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Chavez Construction

43 Roanoke Ave.

Andres Chavez

Corbett Energy

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Economy Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

1053 Riverdale St.

Stephen Ranieri

Granger Heating and Cooling

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

National Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Ortolani Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

R & S Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III

Rosy Design Studio

75 Baldwin St.

Rosy Howard

Save Way Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Leonard Bruso III