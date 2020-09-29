Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
GREENFIELD
Arctic Refrigeration Co.
10 North Circle
James Renaud, Jolene Renaud
Brierwood Property Services
124 Meadow Lane
Jeffrey Pelinsky
Brookside Animal Hospital
279 Plain Road
Edward Funk, DVM
Emagine That
169 Davis St.
Deborah Ambo, Emmeline Ambo
Goly’s Garage
286 Federal St.
Benjamin Byrne
Greenfield Valley Inc.
49 Main St.
Muhammad Hamayun
Hair Loft Salon
91 Main St.
Peter Bartini
Happy Cats Happy Dogs
220 Davis St.
Adriene Tilton
Pizazz Dance Studio
6 Pierce St.
Caitlin Vautour
Victoria Diner
4 Chapman St.
Robert Grazick
The Wine Rack
70 Main St.
Melissa Winters
NORTHAMPTON
Amy Marie Photography
68 Bradford St.
Amy Hathaway
Barton’s Angels Inc.
144 Riverbank Road
Nancy Whitley
Cans 4 Cancer 2.0
234 Easthampton Road
Duane Ranney
Halcyon Coaching and Consulting
80 Forbes Ave.
Katharine Halsey
Pioneer Strategic Consulting
719 Park Hill Road
Daniel Touhey
SOUTHWICK
A & Z Autos
797 College Highway
Farzaan Mufeed
T. Baker Painting
3 South Longyard Road
Timothy Baker Jr.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
ADT Security Services
76 Capital Dr.
Daniel McGrath
B & S Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Bay State Fuel Oil Inc. of Agawam
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Bay State/Vickers Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Belmont Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Best Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Bon Bini Motors
2405 Westfield Street
Ibrahim Babetti
Brazee Fuel Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Bunn’s Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Cash & Carry Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Chavez Construction
43 Roanoke Ave.
Andres Chavez
Corbett Energy
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Economy Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
1053 Riverdale St.
Stephen Ranieri
Granger Heating and Cooling
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
National Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Ortolani Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
R & S Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III
Rosy Design Studio
75 Baldwin St.
Rosy Howard
Save Way Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III