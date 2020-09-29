Doing Business as Certificates

Top Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

GREENFIELD

Arctic Refrigeration Co.
10 North Circle
James Renaud, Jolene Renaud

Brierwood Property Services
124 Meadow Lane
Jeffrey Pelinsky

Brookside Animal Hospital
279 Plain Road
Edward Funk, DVM

Emagine That
169 Davis St.
Deborah Ambo, Emmeline Ambo

Goly’s Garage
286 Federal St.
Benjamin Byrne

Greenfield Valley Inc.
49 Main St.
Muhammad Hamayun

Hair Loft Salon
91 Main St.
Peter Bartini

Happy Cats Happy Dogs
220 Davis St.
Adriene Tilton

Pizazz Dance Studio
6 Pierce St.
Caitlin Vautour

Victoria Diner
4 Chapman St.
Robert Grazick

The Wine Rack
70 Main St.
Melissa Winters

NORTHAMPTON

Amy Marie Photography
68 Bradford St.
Amy Hathaway

Barton’s Angels Inc.
144 Riverbank Road
Nancy Whitley

Cans 4 Cancer 2.0
234 Easthampton Road
Duane Ranney

Halcyon Coaching and Consulting
80 Forbes Ave.
Katharine Halsey

Pioneer Strategic Consulting
719 Park Hill Road
Daniel Touhey

SOUTHWICK

A & Z Autos
797 College Highway
Farzaan Mufeed

T. Baker Painting
3 South Longyard Road
Timothy Baker Jr.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

ADT Security Services
76 Capital Dr.
Daniel McGrath

B & S Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Bay State Fuel Oil Inc. of Agawam
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Bay State/Vickers Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Belmont Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Best Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Bon Bini Motors
2405 Westfield Street
Ibrahim Babetti

Brazee Fuel Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Bunn’s Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Cash & Carry Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Chavez Construction
43 Roanoke Ave.
Andres Chavez

Corbett Energy
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Economy Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Enterprise Rent-A-Car
1053 Riverdale St.
Stephen Ranieri

Granger Heating and Cooling
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

National Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Ortolani Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

R & S Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

Rosy Design Studio
75 Baldwin St.
Rosy Howard

Save Way Oil
20 Roanoke Ave.
Leonard Bruso III

