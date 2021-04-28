The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Amity Street Alliance for New Arts Inc., 70 Columbia Dr., Amherst, MA 01002. Roman Yakub, same. It is the intent of this corporation to help artists, musicians, writers, and other creative individuals, to stage performances, display exhibits and carry on other cultural and educational activities for the public, and, in general, to do every other act necessary, incidental or appropriate to accomplishment of any of the above purposes.

CHICOPEE

Massachusetts Truck & Tractor Pullers Association Inc., 150 Fair St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Natalie Cowles, same. To maintain a non-profit organization in order to conduct tractor and trailer pulls and the like at fairs and other venues, including organizing and providing trucks and trailers for all classes, setting up competitions and events, and doing any and all other business related thereto.

NORTH ADAMS

Roots Teen Center Inc., 43 Eagle St. North Adams, MA 01247. Courtney Randall, same. To educate, engage, encourage, and empower youth; and to engage in any other lawful business that a non-profit or charitable corporation is permitted to engage under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

PITTSFIELD

Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapy Professionals Association Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100 Pittsfield, MA 01201. Yvette P. Ladd, 2344 Christiansburg Pike NE, PO Box 763 Floyd, VA 24091. The corporation shall be organized and operated exclusively as a business league, not organized for profit, and no part of the net earnings which shall incur to the benefit of any private member thereof, or individual as those terms are used in section 501 (c) (6) of the internal revenue code of 1986, as amended (the “code”). Notwithstanding any provision of these articles, this corporation shall not support or engage in any program or activity not permitted to be carried on by a corporation exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(6) of the code.

Strong Little Souls Inc., 113 Elaine Dr., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Madison A. Quinn, same. Helping families with children affected by cancer. The corporation is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under section 501(c)(3) of the internal revenue code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code.

Tech Kitchen Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100 Pittsfield, MA 01201. Graeson Coughenour, same. The purpose of organization includes but is not limited to: Collection and disassembly of electronic equipment for the purpose recycling all components and materials that can be reused. In addition said organization is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under section 501(c) (3) of the internal revenue code, or corresponding section of any future federal tax code.

SPRINGFIELD

Premier Building & Remodeling Inc., 1464 State St., Springfield, MA 01109. Anthony Nelson, same. Construction company.

Ratchette Industries Inc., 483 Forest Hills Road, Springfield, MA 01128. Andrew Racette, same. Plumbing and heating installation.

Shousha Inc., 8 Leyfred Ter., Apt. 1R Springfield, MA 01108. Abdilrahman Abdi, same. Long-distance trucking.

WARREN

SC Peters Restoration Inc., 61 O’Neil Road, Warren, MA 01083. Shaun Christopher Peters, same. Handyman services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Letendre Painting & Consulting Inc., 28 Herrman Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Daniel Letendre, same. Professional coating consultants.

Ruslan Express Incorporation, 72 Jenson Circle, West Springfield, MA 01089. Ruslan Shvetsov, same. Transporting goods.

Satellite Auto Delivery Inc., 188 Riverdale St., Floor 2 West Springfield, MA 01089. Ruslan Malancea, same. Trucking.

WILBRAHAM

Unity Tech Solutions, Inc., 5 Sherwin Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Kevin Farrell, same. Staffing and recruiting service.

WILLIAMSTOWN

New Europe Review Inc., 54 Hall St. #2 Williamstown, MA 01267. Paul Olchvary, same. This corporation is organized to operate exclusively as a charitable organization with charitable literary and educational purposes.

Spoon Incorporated, 160 Water St. #25 Williamstown, MA 01267. David Little, same. Sale of food and beverages at retail.