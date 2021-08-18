Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.
LUDLOW
Hurricane Express Inc., 101 Billerica Ave., Building 5, Suite 204 North Billerica, MA 01862. Matt Enzor, 124 Holy Cross Circle Ludlow, MA 01056. Delivery services.
RX Bootcamp, Inc., 40 West St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Israel Estrada, same. Fitness facility.
PITTSFIELD
Studio NYL-MA, Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100 Pittsfield, MA 01201, Julian John Benedict Lineham, 1098 North Bryant Street Westminster, CO 80234. Structural engineering design services.
SPRINGFIELD
Exim Communications Inc., 36 Birch Glen Dr., Springfield, MA 01119. Jose Borges, same. Sales of Wireless service and devices.
Inspire Drywall Corp., 22 Allison Lane Springfield, MA 01129. Miguel Hernandez, same. Provide the best drywall finish work.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Burbank Technologies, Incorporated., 88 Elm St., West Springfield, MA 01089. John H. Fitzgerald, same. Consulting.
WESTFIELD
Khalil Transportation Company, 136 Meadow St., Apt. B Westfield, MA 01085. Khaleel Alsaadi, same. Long distance transportation.