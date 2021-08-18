The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

LUDLOW

Hurricane Express Inc., 101 Billerica Ave., Building 5, Suite 204 North Billerica, MA 01862. Matt Enzor, 124 Holy Cross Circle Ludlow, MA 01056. Delivery services.

RX Bootcamp, Inc., 40 West St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Israel Estrada, same. Fitness facility.

PITTSFIELD

Studio NYL-MA, Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100 Pittsfield, MA 01201, Julian John Benedict Lineham, 1098 North Bryant Street Westminster, CO 80234. Structural engineering design services.

SPRINGFIELD

Exim Communications Inc., 36 Birch Glen Dr., Springfield, MA 01119. Jose Borges, same. Sales of Wireless service and devices.

Inspire Drywall Corp., 22 Allison Lane Springfield, MA 01129. Miguel Hernandez, same. Provide the best drywall finish work.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Burbank Technologies, Incorporated., 88 Elm St., West Springfield, MA 01089. John H. Fitzgerald, same. Consulting.

WESTFIELD

Khalil Transportation Company, 136 Meadow St., Apt. B Westfield, MA 01085. Khaleel Alsaadi, same. Long distance transportation.