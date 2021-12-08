The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Ricelicious21 Inc., 31 Boltwood Walk, Amherst, MA 01002. Titipote Kantarattanakul, same address. Operating a restaurant.

Work Wives at Valley Inc., 479 West St., Suite 5, Amherst, MA 01002. Angel H. Woolley, same. Airport and charter shuttle transportation services.

CHICOPEE

AS Enterprise Inc., 28 Sheridan St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Alexander Scott Smith, same address. Real estate.

Chris Cleanner Enterprise Corp., 23 Call St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Christiane L. Maciel, same address. Janitorial and cleaning services.

HADLEY

Primus Intergalactic Inc., 110 N. Maple St., Hadley, MA 01035. Charles Brown III, same address. Sales and manufacturing of skincare products.

HOLYOKE

Draglio Music Academy Inc., 217 High St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Julio Argelis Cubero Morales, 26 Forestdale Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Training worshipers in music and Christ.

Ghost Light Theater of Western Massachusetts Inc., 128 Sycamore St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Kevin Tracy, same address. Community based theatre.

Hemp Inspired Products Inc., 22 Magnolia Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Ellen M. Werner, same address. Ecommerce.

INDIAN ORCHARD

Jem Mediation Inc., 189 Essex St., Unit P., Indian Orchard, MA 01151. Macayla Belt., same address. Mediation.

LUDLOW

Emily’s Day Care Inc., 73 Gaudreau Ave., Ludlow, MA 01056. Emily S. Assarian, same address. Daycare services.

SPRINGFIELD

Blinged & Beauty Inc., 55 Mooreland St., Springfield, MA 01104. Jomary Morales, same address. Beauty product sales.

Eva Laris Transportation Inc., 62 Andrew St., Springfield, MA 01109. Marino Calcano Hernandez, same address. Transportation.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Carex Logistics Inc., 195 Western Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Mike Krasnov. Same address. Transport.

DP Services Inc., 59 Day St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Dmitriy Petlyakov, 7 Birchview Dr., Ellington, CT 06029. Plumbing and HVAC services.