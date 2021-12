Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Sobasko Cordwood and Logging

28 Lawrence Plain Road

Tony Sobasko

Staples

326 Russell St.

Brett Lord

Western Mass. Family Golf

294 Russell St.

Hollrock Engineering Inc.

NORTHAMPTON

A.M. Ruocco Consulting

14 East St.

Ann Ruocco

BBQ Pellets Online

6 Conz St.

Seth Fischer

Clarity Data Services

36 Wilson Ave.

Graham Ridley

Community Growth Partners

20 Ladd Ave.

Charlotte Hanna

Dalco Custom Works

91 North St.

David Collins

D’Angelo

388 King St.

Jim Poirier

EMBR, by Phat Panda

144 King St.

Robert McKinley

Emily Gilbert Photography

16 Forbes Ave.

Emily Gilbert

Law Office of Jeffrey J. Trapani

One Roundhouse Plaza, Suite 304

Jeffrey Trapani

Let Dan Do It

32 Fort Hill Ter., Apt. 1

Daniel Tibbo

Pilar’s Cleaning Services

3 Cooke Ave.

Ximena Pilar, Serpa Alvarez

Stroll Pawtrol

332 Hatfield St.

Kimberly Glynn

WESTFIELD

A.J. Stables

1040 East Mountain Road

Tammy Zabik

Ann Kerez

45 Meadow St.

Ann Kerez

Brian’s Tree Service

38 Hopkins Road

Brian LaFreniere

Bright Cloud Studio

102 Elm St., #4

Robert Burch III

Gigi’s Pizza

358 Southwick Road

Aliganism Inc.

Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services

115 West Silver St.

Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services

Mary E

338 Springdale Road

Mary Wood

Quick Food

358 Southwick Road

Dhanlaxmiji Corp.

Smithland Pet & Garden Center

81 Springfield Road

CT Gardens LLC

Sonika Mart

139 Union St., #34

Bhupendsa Thakur

Spark A Arc Sheet Metal

104B Mainline Dr.

Comfort Services LLC

Western Mass Solutions

1006 Southampton Road

Aaron Wagner

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Aman Photography

39 Thomas Dr.

Aman Chuwan

Amelia Parker Nail Artist

2260 Westfield St.

Amelia Parker

AT&T Mobility

1018 Riverdale St.

Frank Maxwell

The Beauty Zone

16 Chester St.

Arianna Velazquez

Burlo Building

149 New Bridge St.

Arthur Burlachenko

Calin the Barber

715 Main St.

Eric Ruiz Adorno

Rent A Center #05781

135 Memorial Ave.

C. Ahmad

River Inn Motel

55 Main St.

Ashok Patel

Sibley Property Services

101 Sibley Ave.

John Crocker

Tapestry Health Systems Inc.

425 Union St.

Cheryl Zoll

Tri County Contractors Supply Inc.

154 Wayside Ave.

Robert Clark Jr.