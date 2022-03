The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

MA Basics, Inc., 44 River St., Agawam, MA 01001. Muhammad M. Taqi, same address. Online marketplace sales.

BELCHERTOWN

Nick’s Waves of Change Inc., 378 Rockrimmon St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Jennifer Boileau, same address. Memorial scholarship fund.

CHICOPEE

Cloud Pearl Inc., 140 Padgette St., Unit D., Chicopee, MA 01022. Shahid Habib, 19 Spring Meadows, South Hadley, MA 01075. Retail services.

Lama Palmer Chapter Inc., 25 Nassau St., Chicopee, MA 01013. George Estrada Jr., same address. Motorcycle membership association.

EASTHAMPTON

Bikes Fight Cancer Inc., 258 Park St., Easthampton, MA 01027. John Morin, same address. Cancer awareness organization.

HAMPDEN

The Broussard Solution Inc., 27 Stony Hill Road, Hampden, MA 01036. Joseth M. Broussard, same address. Commercial and residential contracting.

HOLYOKE

The Wellness Drip Inc., 98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101, Holyoke, MA 01040. Alyssa R. McKenna, same address. IV hydration services.

MONSON

Double-A-Molding Inc., 26 Munn Road, Monson, MA 01057. G. Ross Wulfing, same address. Designing and manufacturing injection molded parts.

SPRINGFIELD

Chicken & Shrimp, Corp., 39 Virginia St., Apt. B, Springfield, MA 01108. Christopher Charles, same address. Fast food restaurant.

Conde Technology Systems, Corp., 1111 Dickinson St., Springfield, MA 01008. C. Whitaker Battle, same address. Research and development.

Elite Trucking and Logistics Inc., 73 Bessemer St., Springfield, MA 01104. Ramon Eduardo Tapia, same address. Trucking and logistics.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Maher Logistics, 555 Main St., 1st Floor, West Springfield, MA 01089. Maher Awkal, same address. Long-and short-haul trucking.

Naples Waste Removal Inc., 150 Front St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Lucas Giusto, 444-A North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Commercial dumpsters.