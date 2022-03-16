Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Bergeron Drain Pro
18 Stillwater Road
Derek Bergeron
Deerfield Auto Body
43 North Hillside Road
Scott Kolakoski
Eaglebrook School
271 Pine Nook Road
Bridget Hale
HADLEY
Allard’s Farm
41 South Maple St.
Wayne Goulet
Alligator Brook Farm
42 Lawrence Plain Road
James Gnatek
Be Vital Wellness
226 Russell St.
Jeanette Wilburn
Burke Farm
241 Russell St.
Lisa Sanderson
Czepiel Aert & Design
15 Sunrise Dr.
Patricia Hayes
Henell Tax & Business Services
195 Russell St., B10
Karen Henell
Howard Johnson
401 Russell St.
HJ Lodge LLC
Moe’s Southwest Grill
379 Russell St.
Sagar Shah
Out of This World Cleaning
116 Rocky Hill Road
Lindsey St. Laurence
NORTHAMPTON
Adventure Clothing Co.
20 West Parsons Lane
Harry Jessup, Cook Goldberg
Black Orchid Jewelry Inc.
162 Main St.
Katelyn Rennie
Daily Hampshire Gazette
115 Conz St.
H.S. Gere & Sons Inc.
Ernie’s Towing
376 Easthampton Road
Frank Fournier III
Everything Is Life
65 Roe Ave.
Patrizia de Libero
Groundings
7 Main St.
Lauren Pacosa
Hazy Cosmic Drive Healing
200 Main St., #2A
Jolie Therrien
Integral Guesthouse
73 Willow St.
Christopher Spicer
Jackson & Connor
150 Main St., Suite 2250
William Brideau
Kairos Pilgrimges
65 Roe Ave.
Patrizia de Libero
Kathleen Doe Creative Design
39 Garfield Ave.
Kathleen Doe
Many Graces
150 Main St.
Kel Komenda
Measured Marketing Lab
152 Crescent Ave.
Christopher Chaput
Nature Mind Coaching
179 North Maple St.
Melinda Dow
Pinocchio Pizzeria
122 Main St.
Oscar Saravia
Sarah Crawford, LICSW
24 North Maple St., #1
Sarah Crawford
Simply Chic Crafts
200 Main St., #2A
Desirae Palmer
Simply Skin
41 Locust St.
Sarah Zawalick
Skyblue Pink Calligraphy & Design
71 Sheffield Lane
Anya Malkin
Soham Yoga School
65 Roe Ave.
Patrizia de Libero
VIVE Collision
220 King St.
Scott Leffler
Wayside Auto & Truck Sales
376 Easthampton Road
Frank Fournier III
SOUTHWICK
Hope – ODAAT
29 Lexington Circle
Rachael Kowal
J. Rad Excavating
Joshua Radwilowicz
261 South Loomis St.
WESTFIELD
Designing Women Craft Retreats
3 Pearl St.
Mary Jane Smith
Ellen A. Latour, DNP, LLC
88 Yeoman Ave.
Ellen Latour
Fran Bozak Electro Mechanics
306 Russell Road
Francis Bozak
Hampden County HVAC Inc.
108 Wild Flower Circle
Diogo Blanco
JDG Painting
247 Elm St.
Jason Garwacki
John Clark Construction
621 West Road
John Clark
RJ Sanding
26 Pontoosic Road
Roger Cortis Jr.
Thayer Street Publishing
303 Steiger Dr.
Heidi Colonna
VM Construction & Millwork
43 Sabrina Brook Lane
Slav Mokan
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Advanced Repair and Design
90 Butternut Hollow
Tod Kopyscinski
Alnassir International Market
205 Elm St.
Abdullah Nassir
Anthony Bedinelli Photography
2052 Westfield St.
Anthony Robert
Dolce Vita
1020 Memorial Ave.
Sarah Perez
Gelz by Mels
2260 Westfield St.
Melissa Nguyen