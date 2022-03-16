Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Bergeron Drain Pro

18 Stillwater Road

Derek Bergeron

Deerfield Auto Body

43 North Hillside Road

Scott Kolakoski

Eaglebrook School

271 Pine Nook Road

Bridget Hale

HADLEY

Allard’s Farm

41 South Maple St.

Wayne Goulet

Alligator Brook Farm

42 Lawrence Plain Road

James Gnatek

Be Vital Wellness

226 Russell St.

Jeanette Wilburn

Burke Farm

241 Russell St.

Lisa Sanderson

Czepiel Aert & Design

15 Sunrise Dr.

Patricia Hayes

Henell Tax & Business Services

195 Russell St., B10

Karen Henell

Howard Johnson

401 Russell St.

HJ Lodge LLC

Moe’s Southwest Grill

379 Russell St.

Sagar Shah

Out of This World Cleaning

116 Rocky Hill Road

Lindsey St. Laurence

NORTHAMPTON

Adventure Clothing Co.

20 West Parsons Lane

Harry Jessup, Cook Goldberg

Black Orchid Jewelry Inc.

162 Main St.

Katelyn Rennie

Daily Hampshire Gazette

115 Conz St.

H.S. Gere & Sons Inc.

Ernie’s Towing

376 Easthampton Road

Frank Fournier III

Everything Is Life

65 Roe Ave.

Patrizia de Libero

Groundings

7 Main St.

Lauren Pacosa

Hazy Cosmic Drive Healing

200 Main St., #2A

Jolie Therrien

Integral Guesthouse

73 Willow St.

Christopher Spicer

Jackson & Connor

150 Main St., Suite 2250

William Brideau

Kairos Pilgrimges

65 Roe Ave.

Patrizia de Libero

Kathleen Doe Creative Design

39 Garfield Ave.

Kathleen Doe

Many Graces

150 Main St.

Kel Komenda

Measured Marketing Lab

152 Crescent Ave.

Christopher Chaput

Nature Mind Coaching

179 North Maple St.

Melinda Dow

Pinocchio Pizzeria

122 Main St.

Oscar Saravia

Sarah Crawford, LICSW

24 North Maple St., #1

Sarah Crawford

Simply Chic Crafts

200 Main St., #2A

Desirae Palmer

Simply Skin

41 Locust St.

Sarah Zawalick

Skyblue Pink Calligraphy & Design

71 Sheffield Lane

Anya Malkin

Soham Yoga School

65 Roe Ave.

Patrizia de Libero

VIVE Collision

220 King St.

Scott Leffler

Wayside Auto & Truck Sales

376 Easthampton Road

Frank Fournier III

SOUTHWICK

Hope – ODAAT

29 Lexington Circle

Rachael Kowal

J. Rad Excavating

Joshua Radwilowicz

261 South Loomis St.

WESTFIELD

Designing Women Craft Retreats

3 Pearl St.

Mary Jane Smith

Ellen A. Latour, DNP, LLC

88 Yeoman Ave.

Ellen Latour

Fran Bozak Electro Mechanics

306 Russell Road

Francis Bozak

Hampden County HVAC Inc.

108 Wild Flower Circle

Diogo Blanco

JDG Painting

247 Elm St.

Jason Garwacki

John Clark Construction

621 West Road

John Clark

RJ Sanding

26 Pontoosic Road

Roger Cortis Jr.

Thayer Street Publishing

303 Steiger Dr.

Heidi Colonna

VM Construction & Millwork

43 Sabrina Brook Lane

Slav Mokan

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Advanced Repair and Design

90 Butternut Hollow

Tod Kopyscinski

Alnassir International Market

205 Elm St.

Abdullah Nassir

Anthony Bedinelli Photography

2052 Westfield St.

Anthony Robert

Dolce Vita

1020 Memorial Ave.

Sarah Perez

Gelz by Mels

2260 Westfield St.

Melissa Nguyen