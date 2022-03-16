Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Bergeron Drain Pro
18 Stillwater Road
Derek Bergeron

Deerfield Auto Body
43 North Hillside Road
Scott Kolakoski

Eaglebrook School
271 Pine Nook Road
Bridget Hale

HADLEY

Allard’s Farm
41 South Maple St.
Wayne Goulet

Alligator Brook Farm
42 Lawrence Plain Road
James Gnatek

Be Vital Wellness
226 Russell St.
Jeanette Wilburn

Burke Farm
241 Russell St.
Lisa Sanderson

Czepiel Aert & Design
15 Sunrise Dr.
Patricia Hayes

Henell Tax & Business Services
195 Russell St., B10
Karen Henell

Howard Johnson
401 Russell St.
HJ Lodge LLC

Moe’s Southwest Grill
379 Russell St.
Sagar Shah

Out of This World Cleaning
116 Rocky Hill Road
Lindsey St. Laurence

 

NORTHAMPTON

Adventure Clothing Co.
20 West Parsons Lane
Harry Jessup, Cook Goldberg

Black Orchid Jewelry Inc.
162 Main St.
Katelyn Rennie

Daily Hampshire Gazette
115 Conz St.
H.S. Gere & Sons Inc.

Ernie’s Towing
376 Easthampton Road
Frank Fournier III

Everything Is Life
65 Roe Ave.
Patrizia de Libero

Groundings
7 Main St.
Lauren Pacosa

Hazy Cosmic Drive Healing
200 Main St., #2A
Jolie Therrien

Integral Guesthouse
73 Willow St.
Christopher Spicer

Jackson & Connor
150 Main St., Suite 2250
William Brideau

Kairos Pilgrimges
65 Roe Ave.
Patrizia de Libero

Kathleen Doe Creative Design
39 Garfield Ave.
Kathleen Doe

Many Graces
150 Main St.
Kel Komenda

Measured Marketing Lab
152 Crescent Ave.
Christopher Chaput

Nature Mind Coaching
179 North Maple St.
Melinda Dow

Pinocchio Pizzeria
122 Main St.
Oscar Saravia

Sarah Crawford, LICSW
24 North Maple St., #1
Sarah Crawford

Simply Chic Crafts
200 Main St., #2A
Desirae Palmer

Simply Skin
41 Locust St.
Sarah Zawalick

Skyblue Pink Calligraphy & Design
71 Sheffield Lane
Anya Malkin

Soham Yoga School
65 Roe Ave.
Patrizia de Libero

VIVE Collision
220 King St.
Scott Leffler

Wayside Auto & Truck Sales
376 Easthampton Road
Frank Fournier III

SOUTHWICK

Hope – ODAAT
29 Lexington Circle
Rachael Kowal

J. Rad Excavating
Joshua Radwilowicz
261 South Loomis St.

WESTFIELD

Designing Women Craft Retreats
3 Pearl St.
Mary Jane Smith

Ellen A. Latour, DNP, LLC
88 Yeoman Ave.
Ellen Latour

Fran Bozak Electro Mechanics
306 Russell Road
Francis Bozak

Hampden County HVAC Inc.
108 Wild Flower Circle
Diogo Blanco

JDG Painting
247 Elm St.
Jason Garwacki

John Clark Construction
621 West Road
John Clark

RJ Sanding
26 Pontoosic Road
Roger Cortis Jr.

Thayer Street Publishing
303 Steiger Dr.
Heidi Colonna

VM Construction & Millwork
43 Sabrina Brook Lane
Slav Mokan

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Advanced Repair and Design
90 Butternut Hollow
Tod Kopyscinski

Alnassir International Market
205 Elm St.
Abdullah Nassir

Anthony Bedinelli Photography
2052 Westfield St.
Anthony Robert

Dolce Vita
1020 Memorial Ave.
Sarah Perez

Gelz by Mels
2260 Westfield St.
Melissa Nguyen

