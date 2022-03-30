The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

The Five Stones Venture Inc., 417 Springfield St., Suite 124, Agawam, MA 01001. Ryan McLane, same address. Human civil rights organization.

CHICOPEE

United Traffic Control Inc., 13 Catherine St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Alejandro Rosado, same address. Flagger traffic control.

EAST LONGMEADOW

More Than Mom Inc., 287 Prospect St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Caitlin Van Doren, 28 Edson St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Community organization.

GREENFIELD

People’s Music Network for Songs of Freedom and Struggle Inc., 195 Chapman St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Erland Zygmuntowicz, 245 West 104th St., Apt. 12-C, New York, NY 10025. Music education.

HOLYOKE

Wellesley Aesthetic Dental Group, P.C., 330 Whitney Ave., Suite 740, Holyoke, MA 01040. Craig Saltzman D.M.D., same address. Dental practice.

INDIAN ORCHARD

OM Gulf Racing Mart Inc., 363 Main St., Indian Orchard, MA 01151. Falguni Patel, 5 Patriot Ridge Lane, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Gas station and convenience store.

LONGMEADOW

The Niko Sierra Athletic Scholarship Fund Inc., 65 Belleclaire Ave., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Betsy Sierra, same address. Athletic and educational scholarships.

LUDLOW

Strength by Sami Inc., 297 East St., Rear, Ludlow, MA 01056. Samantha Runshaw, 42 Cedar Glenn, Belchertown, MA 01007.

SPRINGFIELD

Funny Bunny Inc., 250-270 Worthington St., Springfield, MA 01103. Andrew Brow, 30 High St., #2, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Restaurant.

J & C Music House Records Inc., 177 Northampton Ave., Springfield, MA 01109. Jeffery D. Morgan, same address. Record production and contracts.

Kase Investment Group Inc., 8 Emmet St., Springfield, MA 01119. Shannon Glenn, same address. Real estate investment.

WESTFIELD

DLP Holdings Inc., 539 North Road, Westfield, MA 01085. John J. Dion Jr., same address. Own, hold, control, manage and operate businesses.

Jason L. Levine Law, P.C., 43 Broad St., Westfield, MA 01085. Jason L. Levine, same address. Law practice.