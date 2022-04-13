The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Alpha Cares Inc., 5C Mason Woods Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. King Khali Luciano Layne, 192 County Road, Salem, IL 62476. Charitable organization.

BELCHERTOWN

Friends of the Program Inc., 114 Mountain View Dr., Belchertown, MA 01007. Randy J. Milou, same address. Fundraising and scholarship organization.

CHICOPEE

Aya Vustom Homes Inc., 18 Beech St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Aleksey Bazukin, same address. Construction.

Great Wall II of Chicopee Inc., 785 Burnett Road., Chicopee, MA 01020. Bao Li, same address. Full-service restaurant.

EASTHAMPTON

MRVD Inc., 11 Union St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Olga L. Akers, 150 Linseed Road, West Hatfield, MA 01088. Restaurant and delivery.

Tong Sing Wok Inc., 126 Northampton St., Suite I, Easthampton, MA 01027. Chang Shou Lin, 625 55th St., Brooklyn, NY 11220. Takeout restaurant.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Big Brick Enterprises Inc. 123 Mountainview Road., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Sarah H. McClelland, same address. Rental properties.

GREENFIELD

King Triton Automotive Inc., 381 High St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Jeremy Ainsworth, same address. Automotive repair and used car sales.

HOLYOKE

Catalyst Cooperative Healing Inc., 650 Dwight St., #744, Holyoke, MA 01040. Marina Rodriguez, 11 Sherwood Terrace, Holyoke, MA 01040. Counseling and mental health services.

Cavanaugh Law, P.C., 1823 Northampton St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Kathleen A. Cavanaugh, same address. Legal services.

LONGMEADOW

Kathleen A. Kerrigan, M.D., P.C., 195 Eton Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Kathleen A. Kerrigan, M.D., same address. Medical services.

SPRINGFIELD

Pathway to Freedom Outreach Ministries, Inc., 524 King St., Springfield, MA 01109. Tanisha Williams Smith, same address. Religious organization.

Capitara Investments Corp., 215 Fort Pleasant Ave., B8, Springfield, MA 01108. Ahmad Sarrage, same address. Source investments in the logistics industry.

WESTFIELD

Deliveredbyfaith Inc., 134 Union St., Apt. 56, Westfield, MA 01085. Goleana S. Grant, same address. Homeless outreach services.

DVT Express Inc., 173 Russell Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Vadym Dobrovolskyi, same address. Trucking.