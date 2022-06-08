The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Beausci Corp., 43 Summerfield Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Yang Li, same address. Cosmetic and beauty supplies.

CHICOPEE

Queen Anie Inc., 78 Elcon Dr. Chicopee, MA 01013. Zhanaya M. Richardson, same address. Mental health support.

RPM Fleet Services Inc., 168 Chicopee St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Kevin C. Roberts, 195 Daniel Shay Highway, Belchertown, MA 01007. Vehicle fleet services.

HAMPDEN

Adams Property Services Inc., 306 South Road, Hampden, MA 01036. Stephen Adams, same address. Landscaping company.

LONGMEADOW

Milan Inc., 51 Wilkin Dr., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Ahmed Mostafa, same address. Retail sales of clothing and accessories.

PALMER

Rapid Home Improvements Inc., 36 Elizabeth St., Palmer, MA 01069. Latonya March, same address. Rehab of single-family homes.

PITTSFIELD

Benton Hill Nature Preserve Association Inc., 66 West St., Suite 300, c/o Cain, Hibbard & Myers, P.C., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Leonard M. Golub, 1116 Barkdull St., Houston, TX 77006. Preservation society.

Cevo Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Eric Ping, P.O. Box 1196, Ephrata, WA 98823. Esports and gaming technology services.

SPRINGFIELD

Empowerment-Michelle Crean, Inc., 104 Woodland St., Springfield, MA 01108. Michelle Crean, same address. Personal trainer.

Fishing Friends Inc., 38 Griffin St., Springfield, MA 01104. Stephanie Stone-Crivelli, same address. Fishing education.

Latino Economic Development Corporation, 11-13 Hampden St., Springfield, MA 01106. Heriberto Flores, 46 Atwater Terrace, Springfield, MA 01107

WESTFIELD

Fortissimo Family Products Inc., 1029 North Road, Suite 4, #2002, Westfield, MA 01085. Laura A. Fortin, same address. Online retail.

Laughing Laura Lifestyle Inc., 1029 North Road, Suite 4, #2002, Westfield, MA 01085. Laura A. Fortin, same address. Online retail.