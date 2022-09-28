The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Nakaru Trans Inc., 238 Cooper St., Agawam, MA, 01001. Alexander Gribanov, same. Transportation services.

AMHERST

PGD Foodie Group Inc., 200 West Pomeroy Lane, Amherst, MA 01002. George Ducharme, same. Restaurant.

CHICOPEE

M & V Cleaning Services Corp., 55 Gilmore St., Chicopee, MA, 01013. Wilton Da Silva, same. Janitorial cleaning services.

Nesterchuk Home Improvement Inc., 280 College St., Chicopee, MA, 01013. Nikolay Nesterchuk, same. Home Improvement.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Apollo Medical Inc., 127 Country Club Dr., East Longmeadow, MA, 01028. David Laporte, same. Medical device sales.

EASTHAMPTON

Strategic Consulting Solutions Inc., 147 West St., Easthampton, MA, 01027. Loren Davine, same. Consulting services.

GREENFIELD

M2B Home Delivery Inc., 139 Silvio O. Conte Dr., Greenfield, MA, 01301. Adam J. Provost, same. Retail sales.

HOLYOKE

Restaurante La Isla Corp., 161 High St., Holyoke, MA, 01040. Yanercy Diaz De La Cruz, same. Restaurant.

LUDLOW

Iglesia El Candelero De Dios, 182 Howard St. Apt 1R, Ludlow, MA, 01056. Gerson Crespo, 83 Windsor St. Ludlow, MA 01056. Religious organization designed for the purpose to train leaders, teach bible, preach the gospel and serve the needs of the community.

MONTAGUE

Project Nadiya Inc., 70 Main St., Montague, MA, 01351. Nadezhda Tkachenko, same. Build, refurbish and manage housing in the Ukraine and surrounding countries for the purpose of providing shelter for displaced persons impacted by war and unrest.

PITTSFIELD

Easnott Inc., 987 North St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Desiree Eason, same. 24-Hour community care services.

Marvelous, Elegant, Lifestyle (M.E.L.) Inc., 82 Wendell Ave. Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Matsuko Leathers, same. Elegant lifestyle.

SS Productions, 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Sarah Seymour, same. Media production and art services.

SOUTH DEERFIELD

Soulive Music Group Inc., 2B Duncan Dr., South Deerfield, MA, 01373. Alan Evans, same. Music performances and recording services.

SOUTHAMPTON

Hypnosage Inc., 4 Manhan Road, Southampton, MA, 01073. Saskia Coté, 510 Blisswood Village Drive Ludlow, MA 01056. Alternative therapy and retail products.

SPRINGFIELD

All Empire Inc., 172 Lebanon, Springfield, MA, 01109. Robert Elliotte Flowers, same. Home improvement services.

Pacc Transition Inc., 819 Worcester St., Ste. 1, Springfield, MA, 01151. Adnan Dahdul, same. Holdings company.

Shida Inc., 590 Boston Rd., Springfield, MA, 01119. Awel Mehemed-Aman Adem, 51 Washington Road, Springfield, MA 01108. Convenience store.

Youth Educational Services Inc., 174 Marion Street Unit 2, Springfield, MA, 01109. Sonya Barber, P.O. Box 90933 Springfield, MA 01139. Tutoring for youth and young adults. Assisting high school students in applying to colleges or technical schools.

WESTFIELD

Bee-Shine Spa Inc., 38 Salvatore Dr., Westfield, MA, 01085. Magali Vinces, same. Nail salon and spa.

O.J.M. Pik Reno Corp., 3 Lozier Ave., Apt 1, Westfield, MA, 01085. Oleh Pikulskiy, same. Construction services.

Boos E-Bikes Inc., 9 Old Orchard Road, Wilbraham, MA, 01095. Mirian Santos Costa, same. Retail sales of motorcycles and scooters.