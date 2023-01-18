The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Anchor Incorporated Investment, 40 Merrill Dr., Agawam, MA, 01001. Laura A Jennison, same. Investments in various for-profit entities.

Agawam Food Inc., 325 Main Street, Agawam, MA, 01001. Aijaz Mohammed, 27 Brandywine Place, Southington, CT 06489.

BELCHERTOWN

Hartman Construction Corp., 732 Daniel Shays Highway, Belchertown, MA 01007. Ross Hartman, Same. Construction of single-family houses.

CHICOPEE

Camacho Lawns & Landscapes Inc., 96 Clark St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Ruben Camacho, same. Landscaping services.

Anjos Cleaning Corp., 101 Davenport St., Chicopee, MA, 01013. Marcia Dos Anjos Klosowski, same. Building maintenance, janitorial, and landscape service; and purchase and sales of janitorial and landscape supplies necessary or useful in such services.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Tiffany Road Management Co. Inc., 200 North Main St., Suite 204, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Cynthia A. Redin, same. General partner of limited partnership.

HAMPDEN

Americharge Inc., 601 Glendale Road, Hampden, MA, 01036. Amy C. Lomascolo, same. Sales and installation of EV charging stations.

LONGMEADOW

Longmetal Robotics Inc., 53 Westmoreland Ave., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Lee Allentuck, same. Fostering interest and education in programming and robotics.

PALMER

Phg Innovations Inc., 6 Brittany Dr., Palmer, MA 01069. Paul H Gibney, same. Development, manufacture, and sale of goods.

PITTSFIELD

East West Logistics Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Francisco Recillas, same. Transportation services.

Mission Minded Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jennifer Hinman, 145 Maywood Way, San Rafael, CA 94901. Brand development and marketing services.

Z Beauty Nails Inc., 555 Hubbard Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Xizhen Zhang, 18 East St Oneonta, NY 13820. Nail salon.

SOUTHWICK

Ham Hill Tents Inc., 11 Ham Hill Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Julie Servis, same. Party-tent rentals.

SPRINGFIELD

Ella’s Feline Rescue Mission, Inc., 33 Marengo Park, Springfield, MA 01108. Robert Stanley Wilk Jr., same. Rescue, rehabilitation, provision of veterinary care, and adoption into appropriate homes for homeless, abandoned, or abused cats in the greater Springfield area. Where appropriate, veterinary care will also be provided to feral cats.

John H. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Inc., 11 Balboa Dr., Springfield, MA 01119. Azell Cavaan, same. Non-profit organized to provide scholarships for students in Hampden County, Massachusetts as well as Hampton and Jasper Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area.

Powerful Dream Inc., 10 South Marchioness Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Erikas Manerskas, same. Any and all lawful business.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Parsons Sewing Connections Inc., 2005 Riverdale St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Anne Marie Whelihan, 12 Allen St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Sewing machine sales and service.

WESTFIELD

The Whip Corp., 287 North Elm St., Westfield, MA 01085. Jacob C Danek, 85 Skyline Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Restaurant.