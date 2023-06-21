Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.
ADAMS
Creative Thought Institute Inc., 27 Park St., Adams, MA 01220. David Watson, same. Nonprofit organization established to advance creativity as a tool for personal and educational growth within the community through programming and instruction.
BELCHERTOWN
Bethel Ministries for All Nations Inc., 55 North Main St., Suite 16, Belchertown, MA 01007. Archibald Nebedum, same. Religious organization established to teach, preach, and study the gospel of Christ; to advance its membership in faith, hope, and charity; and to promote the advancement and glory of Christ’s kingdom by missionary, benevolence, and Sunday-school work.
CHICOPEE
Edu Janitorial Inc., 21 Grape St., Apt. 1, Chicopee, MA 01013. Eduardo Alves de Oliveira, same. Janitorial services.
EASTHAMPTON
Dalhaus Properties Inc., 11 Cherry St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Sarah James Dalhaus, same. Management of rental properties.
GREENFIELD
Nor’easter Reta Chapter Inc., 28 Ferrante Ave., Greenfield, MA 01301. Heather Savard, same. Educational and training events for members and non-members in the field of industrial refrigeration and ammonia.
LUDLOW
Pinpoint Precision Inc., 42 Perimeter Road, Ludlow, MA 01056. Joseph Deliso, 38 Virginia St., Springfield, MA 01108. Business of manufacturing processes, including precision drilling and honing services, and all related services and activities.
PITTSFIELD
Charles Scientific Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Evan Catudal, 40 Governor St., Apt. 2, Providence, RI 02906. Consulting services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and to develop drugs, biologics, and/or medical devices.
A Hipérbole Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Roberta Silveira de Paiva Cabral, same. Business-consulting services.
Vathin America Co. Ltd., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Zhenhua Zhou, same. Medical product customer service, maintenance, import, and export.
SHELBURNE FALLS
Waly Cash Inc., 5 State St., Suite 1, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. Sacha Tueni, 1001 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965. Peer-to-peer payment service.
SPRINGFIELD
Center Community Center Inc., 33 Oak St., Springfield, MA 01109. Althea Haines, 61 Mary Coburn Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Nonprofit organization established to secure and provide opportunities for youth and families in the community by offering a safe place to engage in activities, health, fitness, sports, workshops, etc.
The Heart Home Inc., 34 Front St., Suite 211, Indian Orchard, MA 01151. Dakota Lamont Cotton Smith, 211 Rosewell St., Springfield, MA 01109. Services to individuals seeking low- to high-threshold facilities, those seeking emergency shelter, and persons seeking transitional housing.
KSW/SBI Inc., 52 Biltmore St., Springfield, MA 01108. Karen Smith Wohlers, same. Holdings company.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Willow & Moss Flowers Inc., 954 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Ahrayah Julian, same. Florist.
WILBRAHAM
Silverauto Inc., 24 Briar Cliff Dr., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Maria Serra, same. Automotive repair service and sales.