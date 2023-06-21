The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ADAMS

Creative Thought Institute Inc., 27 Park St., Adams, MA 01220. David Watson, same. Nonprofit organization established to advance creativity as a tool for personal and educational growth within the community through programming and instruction.

BELCHERTOWN

Bethel Ministries for All Nations Inc., 55 North Main St., Suite 16, Belchertown, MA 01007. Archibald Nebedum, same. Religious organization established to teach, preach, and study the gospel of Christ; to advance its membership in faith, hope, and charity; and to promote the advancement and glory of Christ’s kingdom by missionary, benevolence, and Sunday-school work.

CHICOPEE

Edu Janitorial Inc., 21 Grape St., Apt. 1, Chicopee, MA 01013. Eduardo Alves de Oliveira, same. Janitorial services.

EASTHAMPTON

Dalhaus Properties Inc., 11 Cherry St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Sarah James Dalhaus, same. Management of rental properties.

GREENFIELD

Nor’easter Reta Chapter Inc., 28 Ferrante Ave., Greenfield, MA 01301. Heather Savard, same. Educational and training events for members and non-members in the field of industrial refrigeration and ammonia.

LUDLOW

Pinpoint Precision Inc., 42 Perimeter Road, Ludlow, MA 01056. Joseph Deliso, 38 Virginia St., Springfield, MA 01108. Business of manufacturing processes, including precision drilling and honing services, and all related services and activities.

PITTSFIELD

Charles Scientific Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Evan Catudal, 40 Governor St., Apt. 2, Providence, RI 02906. Consulting services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and to develop drugs, biologics, and/or medical devices.

A Hipérbole Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Roberta Silveira de Paiva Cabral, same. Business-consulting services.

Vathin America Co. Ltd., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Zhenhua Zhou, same. Medical product customer service, maintenance, import, and export.

SHELBURNE FALLS

Waly Cash Inc., 5 State St., Suite 1, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. Sacha Tueni, 1001 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965. Peer-to-peer payment service.

SPRINGFIELD

Center Community Center Inc., 33 Oak St., Springfield, MA 01109. Althea Haines, 61 Mary Coburn Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Nonprofit organization established to secure and provide opportunities for youth and families in the community by offering a safe place to engage in activities, health, fitness, sports, workshops, etc.

The Heart Home Inc., 34 Front St., Suite 211, Indian Orchard, MA 01151. Dakota Lamont Cotton Smith, 211 Rosewell St., Springfield, MA 01109. Services to individuals seeking low- to high-threshold facilities, those seeking emergency shelter, and persons seeking transitional housing.

KSW/SBI Inc., 52 Biltmore St., Springfield, MA 01108. Karen Smith Wohlers, same. Holdings company.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Willow & Moss Flowers Inc., 954 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Ahrayah Julian, same. Florist.

WILBRAHAM

Silverauto Inc., 24 Briar Cliff Dr., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Maria Serra, same. Automotive repair service and sales.