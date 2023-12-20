The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Gammi Logistics Inc., 10B Mansion Woods Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. George Ammirato, same. Delivery distribution services.

CHICOPEE

Blue Elephant Home Buying Inc., 387 Springfield St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Joel Coelho, same. Real estate.

Sign Dynamics Inc., 48 White Birch Plaza, Chicopee, MA 01020. John Lemanski, same. Design, fabrication, and installation of various types of signage and marketing items.

EASTHAMPTON

Massachusetts Perinatal Team Inc., 43 West St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Brian Couchon, same. Not-for-profit consortium promoting the health and well-being of mothers and infants in Massachusetts by providing peer support and networking opportunities related to perinatal care.

FLORENCE

The Sphere Northampton Inc., 29 North Maple St., Florence, MA 01062. Megan Allen, same. Provides support training and education for individuals to advance business-development skills and training as well as incubator space for new business endeavors.

HOLYOKE

Kay-Mana Aloha Inc., 24 Maple Crest Circle, Apt. H, Holyoke, MA 01040. Irene Thornton, same. Transportation services.

NORTHAMPTON

HES Advisors Inc., 69 Lyman Road, Northampton, MA 01060. Samuel Levitt, same. Healthcare consulting services.

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Integrative Psychiatry, P.C., 16 Alpine Trail, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Anthony Giovanone, same. Medical services.

DML Painter Inc., 82 Wellington Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Miguel Perez, same. Painting and minor construction.

Justt Fintech Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Ofir Tahor, same. Fintech company.

SOUTHAMPTON

Mountain View Mechanical Inc., 30 Pleasant St., Southampton, MA 01073. Timothy Girouard, same. Plumbing services.

SPRINGFIELD

Friendly Construction Inc., 782 Sumner Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Lorenzo Lopes, same. Construction, carpentry, and remodeling services.

McKnight Merchants and Artists Assoc. Inc., 1030 Worthington St., Springfield, MA 01109. Elisha Colgram, same. A nonprofit association established to develop, provide, and maintain a supportive environment, programming, and awareness of retail and artistic activities within the McKnight National Register Historic District in Springfield.

Tony’s Pizza and Grinders Inc., 108 Boston Road, Springfield, MA 01109. Aniello Gisolfi, same. Restaurant.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

West Side Landscaping Inc., 90 Allison Lane, West Springfield, MA 01089. Dartanyan Gasanov, same. Landscaping services.

WILBRAHAM

ABCJ Holdings Inc., 27 Mcintosh Dr., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Robert Balicki, same. A holding company by owning stock or controlling interests in another corporation, and to conduct other business activities.