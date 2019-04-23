MGM Springfield to Kick Off May with Food Truck Fridays and Derby de Mayo Weekend

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield will kick off a weekend of festivities on Friday, May 3 with the launch of Food Truck Fridays and Derby de Mayo Weekend at Armory Square.

Derby de Mayo Weekend kicks off at 11 a.m. with a performance by local cover band Feel Good Drift, lawn games, and bites from the inaugural Food Truck Fridays event. Guests can also enjoy TAP Sports Bar’s signature outdoor beer garden, which will be open for the first time this season. On Saturday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m., Armory Square will transform into an outdoor viewing party for the Kentucky Derby as it plays live on the 330-square-foot marquee screen. The event also will feature live music and MGM Springfield’s three food trucks. The party continues Sunday, May 5 starting at 1 p.m. with a Cinco de Mayo fiesta complete with a mariachi band and custom tequila bar.

Every week throughout the spring and summer, Food Truck Fridays will bring local eats to downtown Springfield from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The culinary bonanza will include three original concept food trucks from MGM Springfield, serving tacos, gelato, and Asian-inspired dishes. A variety of other popular food trucks from across the region, such as Wahlburgers, Hot Oven Cookies, and Say Cheese, will be offered on a rotating schedule.

In addition to MGM’s three food trucks, opening day of Food Truck Fridays on May 3 will include Wahlburgers of Boston; Holyoke Hummus; Hot Oven Cookies, Palazzo, and Sweet Chili’s, all of Springfield; Say Cheese of Worcester; Liberty Rock Tavern of Milford, Conn.; and Kona Ice of Stamford, Conn.