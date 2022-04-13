James Martin Joins Pullman & Comley’s Springfield Office 

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney James Martin, a leader in the legal and business community in Western Mass., has joined the Springfield office of Pullman & Comley, LLC, the law firm announced today.

Martin has more than 43 years of experience practicing in the areas of corporate and business counseling, commercial real estate, real estate planning and permitting, solar and wind, and litigation. He is also recognized as a leading automotive franchise attorney throughout New England. He has handled the purchase and sale of numerous car dealerships and related real estate, franchise negotiations, floor plan and real estate financing, in addition to litigation arising from the operation of a dealership. ​​He is a member of the National Association of Dealer Counsel and the Massachusetts Automobile Dealer Association.

Martin received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and is admitted to the Massachusetts Bar, U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Court and the Massachusetts and U.S. Tax Court. He has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 2001 and Massachusetts Super Lawyers since 2009. He previously practiced with the law firm Robinson Donovan, P.C.

Martin brings with him paralegal Sara Winniman Rossman and administrative assistant Lori Baru. Winniman has nearly 40 years of experience working in both commercial and residential real estate, as well as in corporate work including formation of entities and maintenance of stock books, and trusts and estates. Baru has worked directly with Martin for the past 16 years and has more than 30 years of experience, both in Springfield and New York.

The addition of Martin and his team marks a noteworthy expansion for Pullman & Comley’s Springfield office, which was established in 2019. Drawing on resources from across the firm’s eight offices, in addition to Martin’s areas of practice, the Springfield office specializes in commercial property tax appeals and eminent domain matters, employment law and more.

“Jim’s wide range of expertise and deep commitment to the Springfield community adds a great deal to our team in Massachusetts,” says James T. Shearin, chairman of Pullman & Comley. “He will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients throughout the region.”

Martin is the former chairman and a former trustee of Baystate Medical Center and was recently appointed as a trustee for Springfield Museums, where he also serves as vice chair of the Museum Committee. He serves on the Springfield Riverfront Development Commission and is the chairman of the board of directors of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic. He has also served as a youth sports coach in Springfield and Longmeadow.