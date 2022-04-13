Monson Savings Launches 150 Build-a-Bike Campaign 





MONSON — The celebratory planning for Monson Savings Bank’s 150th anniversary continues, with the bank pledging to show extra support to nonprofits and have an extra level of community participation throughout the year. A large and very fun part of that support comes in the form of the Monson Savings Bank 150 Build-a-Bike Campaign.

For this campaign, MSB will be purchasing more than $20,000 worth of children’s bicycles and helmets from the Family Bicycle Shop in East Longmeadow, with guidance from the shop’s owner Ray Plouffe.

To gear up for the campaign, Monson Savings Bank has also teamed up with five local non-profits to identify children who are in need of a bicycle: the YMCA of Greater Springfield; the YWCA of Western Massachusetts; I Found Light Against All Odds; Educare Springfield; and the South End Community Center.

Beginning this spring, MSB will be planning events hosted with each nonprofit. The bank’s team members will assemble the bikes, when possible alongside the very children who will be receiving them. Nonprofit employees will be welcomed to join the activity, and representatives from the Family Bicycle Shop will be on site to assist and ensure children are properly fitted with helmets and training wheels. Monson Savings Bank will provide and share a meal for attendees.

“When exploring the various ways we could celebrate Monson Savings Bank’s 150th Anniversary, there were so many ideas,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “We wanted to be sure to do something that would make a difference on many fronts and spread some joy.

“With the 150 Build-a-Bike campaign, we are able to connect with the vital community nonprofits and their leaders,” he went on. “Our team gets to work together on hands-on projects to further foster our culture of teamwork and community support. Plus, we are able to provide the children with the experience of building and riding a bike, a joy-filled activity, and something they otherwise might not have had the opportunity to experience. I could not think of a better way to commemorate our 150th Anniversary.”

To see a full schedule of events for MSB’s 150th anniversary, www.monsonsavings.bank/anniversary.