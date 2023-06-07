Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2023.

CHICOPEE

Center for Human Development
187 Fairview Ave.
$100,000 — Remove and replace existing egress stairs with new stairs

Chicopee Child Development
989 James St.
$41,998 — Roofing

Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$401,000 — Student lounge renovations on first and third floors of O’Leary Hall

Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$55,000 — New finishes for Room 207 in Berchmans Hall

Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$52,000 — New finishes for Room 216 in Berchmans Hall

Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$45,000 — New finishes for lacrosse locker room

Hampden Charter School of Science
20 Johnson Road
$9,500 — Install crushed-stone pad

 

Sean Hozempa
179 East St.
$12,500 — Demolish commercial structure

LSH Investment LLC
116 School St.
$10,000 — Interior, non-structural demolition of drop ceilings, bar and seating areas, stages, flooring, and wall paneling

Nouria Energy
520 Montgomery St.
$25,000 — Replace 13 existing auto vacuum units, remove existing footings and replace with new footings and vacuum posts/arms

EASTHAMPTON

Joe Pandolfo
124 Northampton St.
N/A — Repair damaged area

HADLEY

Walter Czajkowski
135 Mount Warner Road
N/A — Install rooftop solar array

Research Park LP
100 Venture Way
N/A — Demolish five walls, install new office doors and entrance door

LEE

CHP
Quarry Hill Road
$74,000 — Replace existing windows with new, energy-efficient vinyl windows

Michael Considine, Shawn Leary
47 Main St.
$11,850 — Roofing

Open Door Church
87 Summer St.
$31,600 — Roofing

St. Mary’s Church Society
115 Orchard St.
$13,350 — Roofing

LENOX

MRG CRW Holdings LLC
55 Lee Road
$10,000 — Erect two yurts

NORTHAMPTON

Committee for Northampton Inc.
225 Nonotuck St., Unit D
$8,000 — Structural repairs to front porch

Gleason Bros. Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$1,950 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Texas Beads

Gleason Bros. Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$1,350 — Non-illuminated projecting wall sign for Texas Beads

LHIC Inc.
34 North Maple St.
$260,000 — Interior renovation for cannabis cultivation facility

Smith College
44 College Lane
$878,138 — Renovate rooms 401, 449, 452, and 455 in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College
44-46 College Lane
$549,346 — Renovate Rooms 121-123 in Sabin-Reed Hall and Rooms 105-109 in Burton Hall

Smith College
2 Tyler Court
$275,900 — Renovate Room 301 in McConnell Hall

Sunwood Development Corp.
31 Chapel St.
$285,000 — Construct new office building

Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$10,220 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$12,220 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$2,280 — Illuminated wall sign

Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$1,250 — Non-illuminated wall sign

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
725 North St.
$5,000 — Repairs to DI main from MAC building to main hospital

The Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$74,300 — Office-space renovation

Wilmer Dominguez
30 Division St.
$15,000 — Siding

Eagles Club LLC
146 First St.
$5,000 — Replace front door, repair walls and ceiling, and paint entry

Chris Vandesteene
24 Hamlin St.
$12,600 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$71,762 — Remove covered Emergency Department drop-off area for temporary use as emergency triage containment area

Behavioral Health Network Inc.
471 Chestnut St.
$10,000 — Remove and replace sub-floor area

Boston Road/Pasco Rt. 20 Retail LLC
1300 Boston Road
$90,000 — Remodel vacant tenant space into new nail salon

Honore LLC
270 Worthington St.
$196,400 — Alter interior space of restaurant and relocate kitchen area

Tree House B LLC
333 Bridge St.
$160,000 — Roofing

Tree House B LLC
268 Sumner Ave.
$160,000 — Roofing

