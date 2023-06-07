The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2023.

CHICOPEE

Center for Human Development

187 Fairview Ave.

$100,000 — Remove and replace existing egress stairs with new stairs

Chicopee Child Development

989 James St.

$41,998 — Roofing

Elms College

291 Springfield St.

$401,000 — Student lounge renovations on first and third floors of O’Leary Hall

Elms College

291 Springfield St.

$55,000 — New finishes for Room 207 in Berchmans Hall

Elms College

291 Springfield St.

$52,000 — New finishes for Room 216 in Berchmans Hall

Elms College

291 Springfield St.

$45,000 — New finishes for lacrosse locker room

Hampden Charter School of Science

20 Johnson Road

$9,500 — Install crushed-stone pad

Sean Hozempa

179 East St.

$12,500 — Demolish commercial structure

LSH Investment LLC

116 School St.

$10,000 — Interior, non-structural demolition of drop ceilings, bar and seating areas, stages, flooring, and wall paneling

Nouria Energy

520 Montgomery St.

$25,000 — Replace 13 existing auto vacuum units, remove existing footings and replace with new footings and vacuum posts/arms

EASTHAMPTON

Joe Pandolfo

124 Northampton St.

N/A — Repair damaged area

HADLEY

Walter Czajkowski

135 Mount Warner Road

N/A — Install rooftop solar array

Research Park LP

100 Venture Way

N/A — Demolish five walls, install new office doors and entrance door

LEE

CHP

Quarry Hill Road

$74,000 — Replace existing windows with new, energy-efficient vinyl windows

Michael Considine, Shawn Leary

47 Main St.

$11,850 — Roofing

Open Door Church

87 Summer St.

$31,600 — Roofing

St. Mary’s Church Society

115 Orchard St.

$13,350 — Roofing

LENOX

MRG CRW Holdings LLC

55 Lee Road

$10,000 — Erect two yurts

NORTHAMPTON

Committee for Northampton Inc.

225 Nonotuck St., Unit D

$8,000 — Structural repairs to front porch

Gleason Bros. Inc.

7 Pearl St.

$1,950 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Texas Beads

Gleason Bros. Inc.

7 Pearl St.

$1,350 — Non-illuminated projecting wall sign for Texas Beads

LHIC Inc.

34 North Maple St.

$260,000 — Interior renovation for cannabis cultivation facility

Smith College

44 College Lane

$878,138 — Renovate rooms 401, 449, 452, and 455 in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College

44-46 College Lane

$549,346 — Renovate Rooms 121-123 in Sabin-Reed Hall and Rooms 105-109 in Burton Hall

Smith College

2 Tyler Court

$275,900 — Renovate Room 301 in McConnell Hall

Sunwood Development Corp.

31 Chapel St.

$285,000 — Construct new office building

Webber & Grinnell Insurance

8 North King St.

$10,220 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Webber & Grinnell Insurance

8 North King St.

$12,220 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Webber & Grinnell Insurance

8 North King St.

$2,280 — Illuminated wall sign

Webber & Grinnell Insurance

8 North King St.

$1,250 — Non-illuminated wall sign

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Medical Center Inc.

725 North St.

$5,000 — Repairs to DI main from MAC building to main hospital

The Clock Tower Associates Inc.

75 South Church St.

$74,300 — Office-space renovation

Wilmer Dominguez

30 Division St.

$15,000 — Siding

Eagles Club LLC

146 First St.

$5,000 — Replace front door, repair walls and ceiling, and paint entry

Chris Vandesteene

24 Hamlin St.

$12,600 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$71,762 — Remove covered Emergency Department drop-off area for temporary use as emergency triage containment area

Behavioral Health Network Inc.

471 Chestnut St.

$10,000 — Remove and replace sub-floor area

Boston Road/Pasco Rt. 20 Retail LLC

1300 Boston Road

$90,000 — Remodel vacant tenant space into new nail salon

Honore LLC

270 Worthington St.

$196,400 — Alter interior space of restaurant and relocate kitchen area

Tree House B LLC

333 Bridge St.

$160,000 — Roofing

Tree House B LLC

268 Sumner Ave.

$160,000 — Roofing