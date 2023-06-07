Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2023.
CHICOPEE
Center for Human Development
187 Fairview Ave.
$100,000 — Remove and replace existing egress stairs with new stairs
Chicopee Child Development
989 James St.
$41,998 — Roofing
Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$401,000 — Student lounge renovations on first and third floors of O’Leary Hall
Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$55,000 — New finishes for Room 207 in Berchmans Hall
Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$52,000 — New finishes for Room 216 in Berchmans Hall
Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$45,000 — New finishes for lacrosse locker room
Hampden Charter School of Science
20 Johnson Road
$9,500 — Install crushed-stone pad
Sean Hozempa
179 East St.
$12,500 — Demolish commercial structure
LSH Investment LLC
116 School St.
$10,000 — Interior, non-structural demolition of drop ceilings, bar and seating areas, stages, flooring, and wall paneling
Nouria Energy
520 Montgomery St.
$25,000 — Replace 13 existing auto vacuum units, remove existing footings and replace with new footings and vacuum posts/arms
EASTHAMPTON
Joe Pandolfo
124 Northampton St.
N/A — Repair damaged area
HADLEY
Walter Czajkowski
135 Mount Warner Road
N/A — Install rooftop solar array
Research Park LP
100 Venture Way
N/A — Demolish five walls, install new office doors and entrance door
LEE
CHP
Quarry Hill Road
$74,000 — Replace existing windows with new, energy-efficient vinyl windows
Michael Considine, Shawn Leary
47 Main St.
$11,850 — Roofing
Open Door Church
87 Summer St.
$31,600 — Roofing
St. Mary’s Church Society
115 Orchard St.
$13,350 — Roofing
LENOX
MRG CRW Holdings LLC
55 Lee Road
$10,000 — Erect two yurts
NORTHAMPTON
Committee for Northampton Inc.
225 Nonotuck St., Unit D
$8,000 — Structural repairs to front porch
Gleason Bros. Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$1,950 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Texas Beads
Gleason Bros. Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$1,350 — Non-illuminated projecting wall sign for Texas Beads
LHIC Inc.
34 North Maple St.
$260,000 — Interior renovation for cannabis cultivation facility
Smith College
44 College Lane
$878,138 — Renovate rooms 401, 449, 452, and 455 in Sabin-Reed Hall
Smith College
44-46 College Lane
$549,346 — Renovate Rooms 121-123 in Sabin-Reed Hall and Rooms 105-109 in Burton Hall
Smith College
2 Tyler Court
$275,900 — Renovate Room 301 in McConnell Hall
Sunwood Development Corp.
31 Chapel St.
$285,000 — Construct new office building
Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$10,220 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$12,220 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$2,280 — Illuminated wall sign
Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$1,250 — Non-illuminated wall sign
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
725 North St.
$5,000 — Repairs to DI main from MAC building to main hospital
The Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$74,300 — Office-space renovation
Wilmer Dominguez
30 Division St.
$15,000 — Siding
Eagles Club LLC
146 First St.
$5,000 — Replace front door, repair walls and ceiling, and paint entry
Chris Vandesteene
24 Hamlin St.
$12,600 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$71,762 — Remove covered Emergency Department drop-off area for temporary use as emergency triage containment area
Behavioral Health Network Inc.
471 Chestnut St.
$10,000 — Remove and replace sub-floor area
Boston Road/Pasco Rt. 20 Retail LLC
1300 Boston Road
$90,000 — Remodel vacant tenant space into new nail salon
Honore LLC
270 Worthington St.
$196,400 — Alter interior space of restaurant and relocate kitchen area
Tree House B LLC
333 Bridge St.
$160,000 — Roofing
Tree House B LLC
268 Sumner Ave.
$160,000 — Roofing