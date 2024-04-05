Junior Achievement 18 Under 18 Nomination Deadline Is April 12

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) is now welcoming nominations for its 18 Under 18 class of 2024, presented by Teddy Bear Pools and Spas. This event provides an opportunity to recognize outstanding young people throughout Western Mass. who exemplify innovative spirit, leadership, and community involvement.

“This is the third year we are holding this event, and after the high caliber of nominees we received during first two years, we’re even more excited to review this year’s candidates,” said Amie Miarecki, JAWM president. “As we have seen, there are many students who are making meaningful impacts in their local communities across our service area. We encourage teachers, youth-group leaders, mentors, parents, or other community members to submit nominations.”

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, April 12. The judges will then select finalists to interview via Zoom. The final 18 will be notified of their selection in late April.

Recipients will be honored at an event at Tower Square in Springfield on Thursday, May 16. They will also be featured in various local media outlets and benefit from a meaningful new network of community leaders and peers. They may also receive additional opportunities through event partners.

Nominations are open to students age 18 or younger who attend school in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Berkshire county; Tantasqua and Quaboag regional school districts; or the state of Vermont. Involvement in JAWM programs is not required; however, it is considered favorably during the evaluation process. A letter of reference and an academic submission to support the nomination are required.

The judging criteria is divided into three categories: innovative spirit, leadership, and community involvement. For more information about the criteria and the event, or to request a nomination form, email [email protected].