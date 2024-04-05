M.L. Schmitt Inc. Owners Featured in Faces of Construction

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Coppez and Jean Pierre Crevier took different paths to ownership of Springfield-based electrical contractor M.L. Schmitt Inc. But both have found the field to be challenging in the best ways.

“A career as an electrician is perfect for people who are detail-oriented, active, and prefer a job that is always changing,” Coppez said. “Becoming an electrician also offers so many leadership opportunities.”

“I am very proud of the diverse range of project types that we perform,” Crevier said, “and I am very cognizant of the impact and meaningfulness that the work we do has on the communities we work in.”