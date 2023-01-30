JUS10H to Present New York Fashion Week Livestream from Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield native Justin Haynes of Jus10H will present his collection CORE by ONYX, the Basics of Luxury, at the Springfield Museums on Wednesday, Feb 15 during a New York Fashion Week CFDA Runway 360 Showcase.

Haynes will feature his New York Fashion Week presentation in the Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts in the middle of Black History Month. The collection will be available for viewing through livestreaming. In-person attendance is exclusive, by invitation only.

“February 15 will be a night where a dream becomes history and fine art meets fashion,” said Haynes, an international designer and tailor.

“The Springfield Museums are honored to showcase the spectacular fashions of Justin Haynes in the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts as a livestreaming event during New York Fashion Week,” said Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums. “It is a privilege to celebrate a hometown hero and renowned artist at the Quadrangle.”

The Jus10H brand has graced runways worldwide, including Milan Fashion Week, Apsara Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week, and Asia Fashion Week. Haynes is the first designer from Springfield to showcase his fashion at Springfield City Hall, Paris Fashion Week (held at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. He is a training partner with the fashion industry in Ukraine and has been named a Council of Fashion Designers America designer.