Businesses Join GCAi in Celebrating 25 Years at Tower Square with New Video

SPRINGFIELD — Garvey Communication Associates Inc. (GCAi) recently finished a production called “Life at Tower Square” (click here for video) for the Tower Square management group. GCAi produced the video for free for Tower Square in celebration of a quarter-century of doing business in the building.

Joining GCAi President John Garvey in the video were attorney Scott Foster of Bulkley Richardson, Diane Varypatackas of Le Greque, Patricia and Michael Matty of St. Germain Investment Management, Carlo Bonavita of Springfield Wine Exchange, Ray Berry of White Lion Brewing Co., and Brandon Quiterio and Melissa Halton of Wolf & Co.

“Tower Square is like the perfect brochure for our business because our clients really like coming here,” Garvey said. “The other business leaders interviewed, all long-term tenants of Tower Square, praised Tower Square for its convenient location and amenities like the new hotel, indoor parking, restaurants, a brewery, wine shop, and much more.

Sara Smith, property manager at Tower Square, added that “we are thrilled that John and his team assembled such a great group to make this video. We are going to use it on our new website, and have already launched it on our social-media platforms.”

The “Life at Tower Square” video is not the first Tower Square-related video produced by GCAi. Several months ago, a division of GCAi, New England Corporate Video, produced a video on the post-pandemic return of Le Greque (click here for video) to the mezzanine, where it has been located for 40 years.

“My businesses have been located in other office space, so I know by comparison that Tower Square has been critical to GCAi’s success,” Garvey said. “This is where business in Western Massachusetts gets done. Of course, Carlo with his wine tastings and Ray with his brewery have taken it to a quite pleasurable, higher level.”