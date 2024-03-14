Keiter Executive Headquarters to Move to West Springfield Later This Year

FLORENCE — Keiter, a construction-services firm located in Florence since 2008, recently announced it will relocate its executive headquarters to a 6,000-square-foot facility at 1 Interstate Dr., West Springfield later this year.

Keiter is comprised of Keiter Builders, the commercial/institutional division; Keiter Homes, the residential arm; and Keiter Properties, the real-estate venture. Its pre-construction, sales and marketing, finance and administration, and operations departments will be located in the new space.

The move is prompted by growth and will allow Keiter much-needed space to collaborate with customers and partners on projects.

“We have purposely grown our company over the past few years to better serve the needs of our customers and the broader community,” CEO Scott Keiter said. “Keiter needs to continue growing in other ways so we can continue to meet the needs of our customers, employees, partners, and communities.”

The new location will also help Keiter better serve clients in Hampden and Berkshire counties while continuing to serve clients in Hampshire and Franklin counties.

“The move will be phased in,” said Keiter, who is one of BusinessWest’s 2024 Difference Makers. “Keiter will continue to service all of its clients and customers in a business-as-usual way. We will not skip a beat. We are excited to make this move and look forward to growth and expanding our reach.”