Virtual Workshop to Explore How to ‘Build a Better Relationship with Your Boss’

PITTSFIELD — Dulye Leadership Experience announced its next Culture Chat program, “Build a Better Relationship with Your Boss,” a one-hour, virtual event taking place on Friday, April 12 at noon.

Seasoned leadership coaches Jeff Schreier and Janet Forest will provide actionable advice for mending differences through better communication, collaboration, and self-awareness. The interactive Culture Chat format features a mini-workshop with the experts followed by small-group discussions.

There is no fee to attend, thanks to the sustained sponsorship of Dulye & Co. consulting firm. Click here to register.