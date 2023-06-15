STCC, Western New England Strengthen Academic, Student-support Partnerships

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and Western New England University (WNE) continue to work together to offer access from a two-year degree to baccalaureate and graduate education.

According to a renewed joint admissions agreement signed by leadership of the two institutions on June 13, students enrolled at STCC will continue to have an opportunity to transfer to Western New England upon completion of their two-year associate-degree program.

The joint admissions program is open to students who are enrolled in an STCC program that meets requirements for transfer to WNE. The programs listed on the Western New England website include biology, business, chemistry, computer science, criminal justice, cybersecurity, engineering, mathematics, and programmer.

Students applying to STCC will be informed about the opportunity to participate in the joint admissions program. As part of a structured plan, students must maintain minimum grade point averages to gain admissions to Western New England through the program.

Under terms of the program, STCC and WNE will support advisement of participating students. While enrolled at STCC, students will have access to a Western New England representative. The agreement runs for five years.

“We are thrilled to renew and strengthen our partnership with Western New England University,” STCC President John Cook said. “This is an important partnership between a public and private institution that greatly benefits our students.”

According to Kiyota Garcia, dean of Student Initiatives at STCC, “this gives our students a wonderful opportunity to transfer seamlessly from a public community college into a private university. The joint admissions program creates an affordable pathway to a bachelor’s and graduate degree in a variety of academic programs.”

Maria Toyoda, WNE’s provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, added that “Western New England University is pleased to partner with Springfield Technical Community College, the only technical community college in the state, on this joint articulation agreement. Providing numerous avenues to educational opportunities is of great importance to WNE as we strive to meet students where they are. With this partnership, students have another way to make their educational aspirations become a reality.”