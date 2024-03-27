Laplante Construction Partners in Development of Modern Workspace

EAST LONGMEADOW — Bill Laplante of Laplante Construction announced that Modern Workspace, a co-working facility he is developing with partners Chris Orszulak and Jason Pananos, should be open for business by May at 7 Purves St. in East Longmeadow.

The modern, net-zero building will feature 25 individual spaces available on a membership basis for businesspeople who work remotely. The modern, luxury building will be heated and cooled by electricity produced from solar panels on the roof, which will also provide hot water and a charge for tenants’ vehicles.

The building will be accessible to tenants 24-7. In addition to high-speed internet, amenities will include conference rooms and office equipment such as standing desks.

Laplante and his partners said Modern Workspace is the third in a model that also extends to the historic Brewer Young Mansion in Longmeadow, with 17 offices; and Chatham, on Cape Cod, in a location with nine offices.

Various levels of membership will be offered, including an address-only membership, a 10-day pass, or a private office with all amenities.

To learn more about Modern Workspace or purchase a membership, visit modernworkspace.co or call (413) 627-4949.