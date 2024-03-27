The Royal Law Firm to Present Seminar About Union Activity

SPRINGFIELD — The popularity of unions has created dangers for employers, both unionized and non-unionized alike. Even if an employer is non-unionized, the employer risks violating the National Labor Relations Act and being subject to charges from the National Labor Relations Board if new laws and rulings are not considered.

Attorney Trevor Brice from the Royal Law Firm will present a seminar, titled “The Dangers of Union Activity Within a Non-union Workplace and Other Recent Changes to Enforcement of the National Labor Relations Act,” on Wednesday, April 17 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the firm’s offices at 33 Elliot St., Springfield.

Brice will discuss the dangers of union activity in a non-union environment, as well as other updates and changes to enforcement of the National Labor Relations Act that have occurred in the past year. The cost is $30 per person. Payments should be mailed to, and checks made payable to, the Royal Law Firm.

Registration is required, and seating will be limited. Email Heather Child at [email protected] to register or with any questions about this seminar.