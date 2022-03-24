Le Greque to Reopen in Tower Square on March 25

SPRINGFIELD — Le Greque, a Greek Restaurant located in the Tower Square food court in downtown Springfield, will celebrate a grand reopening at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25 — the date it opened 40 years ago. Husband-and-wife team Kyriakos ‘Kyri’ and Diana Varypatakis will be dishing up gyros and other Greek specialties for the first time in two years since closing before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we are in business for 38 years, maybe they like the food,” Diana Varypatakis said. “I know most of my customers by their names, their kids, what they do for work, and I will be so happy to see them again.”

The pair said they are thrilled to return to serving the workers of Tower Square and downtown visitors.

Sara Smith, property manager of Tower Square, added that “we have been getting phone calls for these guys left and right, asking when are they coming back, not only from people in the building but from people in the community.”