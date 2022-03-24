Milford Federal Bank Names Jeremy Leap Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending

MILFORD — Milford Federal Bank announced that Jeremy Leap has joined the Bank as senior vice president, Commercial Lending. He will lead a growing team of commercial bankers, joining Anna Case, associate vice president, Commercial Credit officer, and Operations manager; Anita Carroll, Commercial Portfolio manager; and Stephanie Saraidarian, Commercial Credit representative.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jeremy to our commercial banking team” said Paul Gilbody, president & CEO of Milford Federal Bank. “Jeremy’s depth and experience in commercial lending expands our capabilities significantly with this important growth area for Milford Federal. He brings strong relationships and familiarity in the communities we serve that will benefit our existing clients and future expansion of our lending portfolio.”

Leap has 16 years of experience as a commercial lender, including in the Western Mass. region at Country Bank in Ware and People’s United Bank in Springfield, and most recently at Savers Bank in Southbridge. He is involved with the United Way and Habitat for Humanity.