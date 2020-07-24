Leadership Pioneer Valley Welcomes Lidya Rivera-Early to Board

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV) recently welcomed Lidya Rivera-Early of Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) to its board of directors. Rivera-Early has a demonstrated history of serving on various boards and committees within the community. As an LPV LEAP alumna, she also brings a passion for both the mission of the organization and the continued success of the Pioneer Valley.

“We are delighted to have Lidya join us,” said Lora Wondolowski, Leadership Pioneer Valley executive director. “Lidya understands firsthand the value of LPV. She will bring her voice, skills, and experiences to the board and will help LPV to fulfill its mission of building and connecting more diverse, committed, and effective leadership for the Pioneer Valley.”

The Board also announced that Russell Peotter and Annamarie Golden will continue for an additional year in their current roles as chair and vice chair, respectively. Francia Wisnewski will continue as clerk, and Callie Niezgoda as treasurer.